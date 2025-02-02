Leeds United have now "accepted a bid" to sell a defender for an undisclosed fee, according to reliable reporter Joe Donnohue.

Leeds hit Cardiff City for seven

The Whites sent out a warning to their Championship promotion rivals with a 7-0 thrashing of Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon, and they are now in a very strong position to achieve automatic promotion, sitting five points clear of third-placed Burnley.

Daniel Farke was full of praise for his side after the emphatic victory, saying: “This league is relentless and you have to become relentless yourself and we showed this today from the first second to the last.

“In the last 20 minutes, when we were 4-0 or 5-0 up, we still had the desire to run back and defend the clean sheet but also the discipline to create more chances – we could have score a few more.

The Whites are in a strong position to seal promotion back to the Premier League after a two-year absence, having been very impressive in both an attacking and defensive sense, shipping the second-fewest number of goals in the second tier.

Farke's side have kept clean sheets in seven of their last nine league matches, with Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu forming a formidable partnership at the back in recent weeks, so there have been very few opportunities for young players to get minutes.

As such, Leeds and the 49ers Enterprises are willing to sanction the departure of Jeremiah Mullen, as reported by reliable journalist Joe Donnohue of The Yorkshire Evening Post, having now accepted a bid from Scottish Championship side Dunfermline after initial talks.

The fee is undisclosed, but Donnohue states it is unlikely to be substantial, given that Mullen's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The defender is not the only youngster set to make a move north of the border, with fellow young defender Kris Moore recently going on trial at Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone.

Correct decision to sanction Mullen's departure

It is a shame the centre-back was never able to establish himself in the first team at Elland Road, given that he showed some promising signs as a youngster, receiving praise from former youth coach Mark Jackson.

"Credit to them both [Mullen and Littlewood], last two games I think they've been a really strong pairing, both U18s players, both shown in the last two games they can compete at this level."

However, it is the best decision for all parties for the 20-year-old to move on, given that it is extremely unlikely he is able to force his way into the Leeds starting XI, given how solid they have been defensively this season and in the last few weeks particularly.

The move to Scotland will give Mullen an opportunity to receive more consistent game time and get his senior career up and running, so it is a wise move to let him leave for an undisclosed fee before the transfer deadline on Monday.