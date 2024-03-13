Leeds United quietly went about their business during the recent January transfer window as they only made one addition to their first-team squad.

The Whites are battling to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League - fighting it out with Leicester City, Southampton, and Ipswich Town - and bolstered their side with the signing of Connor Roberts on loan from Burnley.

They also allowed a number of players to move on as Leo Hjelde was sold to Championship rivals Sunderland, whilst Darko Gyabi, Ian Poveda, and Luke Ayling were sent out on loan to Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday, and Middlesbrough respectively.

Daniel Farke decided to send Djed Spence back to Tottenham Hotspur at the start of January, amid reported concerns over the player's attitude, and that opened up a vacancy to compete with Archie Gray for the right-back position, which Roberts has now filled.

However, the Welsh international is only on loan until the end of the season and the club may need to dip into the market to find a permanent solution in the summer.

Farke, though, may already have his long-term replacement for Roberts in the rarely-seen Jamie Shackleton, who has struggled with injuries this season.

Connor Roberts' Leeds stats this season

Since arriving on loan from the Clarets on deadline day, the Wales international has been a solid operator for the Whites down the right flank.

He has made seven Championship appearances for the Yorkshire-based outfit - including one start - and chipped in with one goal and one assist for the side.

The 28-year-old full-back has created two 'big chances' and made 0.6 key passes per game, despite only starting one of his seven outings, which highlights how much of an attacking threat he provides.

Roberts has also won 50% of his duels but has only made 0.4 tackles per match and has yet to make a single interception. This suggests that there is still room for him to improve at the defensive end.

The Welsh ace played in the Championship for Burnley during the 2022/23 campaign, as they romped their way to the title, and showcased his quality in possession.

He ranked within the top 1% of full-backs in the division for progressive passes (7.37) per 90, and the top 57% for progressive carries (1.81) per 90. The talented gem also ranked within the top 16% for assists (0.15) per 90 for Vincent Kompany's side.

These statistics show that Roberts is a progressive, forward-thinking, right-back who can make things happen at the top end of the pitch for his team at an impressive rate.

However, it is worth noting that the experienced enforcer is not the current first-choice as Gray has been a regular starter in that role, despite it not being his natural position.

The 18-year-old talent is a central midfielder by trade but has been filling in at right-back throughout the campaign, and could be moved back into the middle further down the line.

Archie Gray's midfield potential

Gray has played the majority of his matches in the number two position for the first-team this season under Farke and has been a solid option for the Whites.

He has started 32 of the club's Championship games and, like Roberts, has offered quality in possession as a progressive player at right-back.

The teenage ace ranks within the top 35% of full-backs in the league for progressive passes (4.09) per 90, and the top 46% for progressive carries (1.92) per 90.

However, the academy graduate only ranks within the bottom 49% for assists (0.06) per 90, with two assists in 35 matches in the second tier to date.

Archie Gray Against Chelsea 23/24 Championship (per game) Key passes One 0.4 Pass accuracy 93% 84% Dribbles completed 4 1.0 Duels won 6 4.3 Tackles won 2 2.3 Long pass accuracy 100% 37% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Gray's performance against Premier League side Chelsea in central midfield in the FA Cup was more impressive than his average performance level at right-back in the Championship in several key statistics.

He appeared to offer more in and out of possession for his side in the middle of the park than he usually does at right-back in the league, which is why his future should be as a midfielder.

Why Jamie Shackleton could replace Connor Roberts

Moving Gray into midfield would create a short-term need for Roberts to start at right-back but the Burnley loanee's replacement could already be in the building in the form of Shackleton.

The versatile academy graduate previously played as a midfielder for Marcelo Bielsa but has been utilised as a full-back by Farke - who professed his "love" for the talented gem earlier this season as he dubbed the dynamic whiz an "underrated" player in his squad.

In nine Championship appearances this season, the 24-year-old dynamo has showcased his superb attacking output as a right-back for the Whites.

Shackleton currently ranks within the top 42% of full-backs in the division for progressive passes (3.87) per 90, and the top 8% for progressive carries (3.61) per 90, which shows that - like Gray and Roberts - he excels at progressing the ball forward for his team.

The English whiz, who has made 0.7 key passes per game and created one 'big chance' in those nine outings, has also made 2.2 tackles and interceptions per match - 1.8 more than Roberts.

Jamie Shackleton Against Plymouth (27/01/2024) Minutes played 82 Sofascore rating 7.00 Duels contested 8 Duels won 6 Tackles won 3 Pass accuracy 89% Stats via Sofascore

Shackleton's most recent appearance for Leeds came in the FA Cup against Plymouth Argyle in January and, as you can see in the table above, he showcased his dominant defending along with his reliability in possession.

The versatile star, who has been described as an "unbelievable" piece of the squad by Farke, has, unfortunately, missed out on 17 matchday squads in the Championship through various issues.

His contract at Elland Road is due to expire this summer but the club must give him time to prove his fitness as his quality is there for all to see when he can get on the pitch to perform at right-back.

If Shackleton can get a run of games under his belt, then his ability to progress play, as a passer and carrier, and his strong tackling could make him the dream replacement for Roberts moving beyond this season, which is why it would be worth extending his deal.