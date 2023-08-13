Reliable journalist Phil Hay has claimed that another Leeds United player wants to leave this summer, alongside Wilfried Gnonto and possibly Luis Sinisterra.

Who is leaving Leeds this summer?

The Whites suffered the misery of being relegated from the Premier League last season, having enjoyed three years back in the top flight. It was clear that changes in personnel were going to happen at the club, with key players not wanting to drop down a division to the Championship.

Rodrigo has already departed for Saudi Arabia, for example, while Gnonto has refused to play against Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City as he pushes for a move away, with Sinisterra also "unavailable" on Saturday, possibly hinting at the same idea.

Another player who could easily head out of the exit door is Costa, who has almost become something of a forgotten man in recent years, being loaned out to both Valencia and Al Ittihad and hasn't featured so far this season.

With Daniel Farke looking to make his mark as manager this summer, he will want to have the right players in his squad, and it looks as though the 29-year-old, on £46,000-a-week, isn't one of them.

Will Helder Costa leave Leeds?

Taking to X, the reliable Hay claimed that Costa is another player who wants to seal a move away from Leeds before the end of the current window:

"Farke saying Helder Costa wants to leave the club so hasn't been involved over the summer. Says he had eight players on the bench because they were the only eight players he felt were properly ready."

It appears to make complete sense for Costa to move on to pastures new this summer for so many reasons, and it would ultimately benefit all parties.

For Leeds, it would allow them to potentially receive a fee for the Portuguese attacker, considering his current deal expires next summer, at which point he would be able to leave on a free transfer.

It is clear that Costa has no future at Elland Road, which has been the case for a while now under various managers, so it would also allow him to settle at an important point in his career, finding a new permanent club rather than having a nomadic time of things out on loan elsewhere as he heads into his 30s from next year.

The winger has had his moments for Leeds in the past, scoring eight goals and registering 11 assists in 71 appearances for Leeds - but now is the right time to move on, especially as Farke doesn't see him as part of his plans to take the Whites back into the Premier League.

The money potentially received for Costa could help go towards a new signing who is more tailor-made to come in and have an impact at Elland Road - potentially a younger option who can deliver end product at a consistent rate - and it looks as if it could be a busy few weeks in Yorkshire both in regards to incomings and outgoings.