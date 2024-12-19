Marcelo Bielsa is the man who finally ended Leeds United’s Premier League exile back in 2020 after a 16-year absence from England’s top flight.

The Argentine gave a generation of supporters memories that will undoubtedly last a lifetime, with his style of play catching the eye, making it impossible to live with, leading to their eventual promotion.

However, that was only part of the 69-year-old’s success, establishing the Whites’ top division status after achieving a ninth-placed finish and looking as though they could build towards a European place the following campaign.

It wouldn’t last for the experienced manager, eventually being sacked halfway through his second season in the Premier League and replaced by American Jesse Marsch.

Bielsa would leave the former RB Leipzig boss with an impressive squad to work with at Elland Road, highlighting the excellent business he did in the market during his time in charge of the club.

Bielsa’s best signings at Leeds

One real reason behind Leeds’ success during their return to the top flight was striker Patrick Bamford - hitting the ground running at the very top level.

The striker grabbed 16 goals in the promotion season, before notching one better the following campaign, looking well worth the £7m fee after becoming a full England international during 2020/21.

He registered 33 goals during his two full seasons under the Argentine, playing the best football of his career and undoubtedly benefitting from his appointment in Yorkshire.

Winger Crysencio Summerville may have only featured nine times under the experienced boss, but he’s since made the club a huge profit in recent years after providing the goods on the pitch following his arrival in 2020.

Last season, the Dutchman registered 29 combined goals and assists in the Championship, subsequently earning a £25m move to West Ham United, after narrowly missing out on promotion.

However, the same can’t be said for one player who arrived at Elland Road with huge promise after his transfer back in 2020 under Bielsa’s guidance.

The player who Leeds struck gold offloading

Winger Ian Poveda had high hopes to be a success in Yorkshire after joining on a free transfer from English giants Manchester City back in January 2020.

He would only make 20 appearances during his first 18 months at the club, many of which coming off the substitutes bench, needing game time to progress and help him live up to his potential, with Bielsa dubbing him as “immense” during his time with the Whites.

However, his two loan spells with Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool would see him score just four times in 36 matches, but it was somehow enough to catapult him back into Daniel Farke’s plans last season.

The one-time Colombian international made ten appearances during the first half of the season, before yet another loan spell with Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Sadly, he was once again unable to deliver - failing to find the back of the net during his temporary stint.

His contract would expire during the summer, with Leeds deciding against extending his deal after his lack of impact during his four years contracted to the club, subsequently joining fellow second-tier side Sunderland on a free transfer over the summer.

Ian Poveda's stats during his time at Leeds United Season Team Games Goals Assists 2019/20 Leeds United 4 0 1 2020/21 Leeds United 16 0 0 2021/22 Blackburn Rovers (loan) 10 1 2 2022/23 Blackpool (loan) 26 3 2 2023/24 Leeds United 10 0 0 2023/24 Sheffield Wednesday (loan) 10 0 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

However, the fresh start hasn’t worked out as the 24-year-old would’ve envisaged, appearing for just 44 minutes in the league to date and struggling to help the Black Cats’ own promotion ambitions.

Given his lack of form after his Elland Road departure, there’s no denying that the club made the right call in parting ways with the attacker.

His youthful years mean he still has many years to resurrect his once-promising career, but the Whites’ supporters will be hoping that it doesn’t come against them towards the end of the season, as both sides look to do battle and return to the Premier League come the end of May.