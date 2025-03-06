With just 11 games to go in the 2024/25 Championship season, Leeds United sit on pole position to claim a return to the Premier League, currently sitting top of the table.

The Whites have a five-point buffer over third-placed Burnley, whilst undoubtedly having the easiest run-in by not having to come up against any of the top six sides between now and the end of May.

Numerous first-team players have contributed massively to their success this campaign, none more so than striker Joel Piroe, with his 15 goals - a division high - securing numerous points in key matches.