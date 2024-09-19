Leeds United travel to Wales this weekend to face Cardiff City, and ahead of the game they have received a major injury blow that will have Daniel Farke worried.

It has been a mixed start to the season for the Whites, as they have won just two of their five league games, and the defeat to Burnley last weekend has pilled the pressure on the manager, so much so that talk has gathered about his future.

The season is still in its early stages, but given the failure to seal promotion last term, Farke is already being questioned and knows he needs to deliver. According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Farke is “under pressure” at Elland Road, and while the pressure is not immediate, his long-term future has been thrown into doubt.

Therefore, they are looking at potential replacements, and according to O’Rourke again, Leeds are continuing to monitor West Brom boss Carlos Corberan. The Spaniard is said to be “highly regarded” by the club chiefs, and it has now been reported that he has a release clause of just £2 million to get him out of the Hawthorns.

Other Championship sides also share the same feeling towards the young coach however, as he continues to impress with the Baggies. The 41-year-old joined them in October 2022, and while he has yet to seal promotion, he has improved the levels and made them a consistent challenger.

Carlos Corberan's West Brom stats Games managed 90 Won 43 Drawn 19 Lost 28

Farke is in need of a few good performances to quiet down the rumour mill and Saturday’s game against struggling Cardiff is a must win, but ahead of the encounter he has just received a big injury blow.

Leeds hit with "major" injury worry before Cardiff

As reported by the BBC's Adam Pope, Leeds United winger Manor Solomon is a “major” doubt for their game against the Bluebirds. The 25-year-old joined the Whites on a season-long loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur last month and has so far featured in two games.

But he looks a doubt to make it three against Cardiff, as Pope shared news from Farke's presser at Thorp Arch: “Manor Solomon is the major injury doubt with a back problem ahead of Saturday’s Championship fixture at Cardiff City. Patrick Bamford expected to be involved.”

The Israel international joined Spurs on a free transfer last summer after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk, but it was a first season to forget, as he played just six times in all competitions, failing to score.

Spurs added to their side during the summer, so Ange Postecoglou decided to let Solomon leave on loan, and the winger has started Leeds’ last two games, grabbing an assist in the 2-0 win over Hull City before the international break, but he appears unlikely to feature in the game against Cardiff.