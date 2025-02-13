Internal talks over signing a “special” number 10 have been held at Leeds United ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a recent report.

There is still a lot of football to be played between now and the end of the season, but with the Whites looking on course to seal a return to the Premier League, plans behind the scenes will be starting to take shape as they prepare for the likelihood of top-flight football next season.

This week Daniel Farke stated that discussions over new contracts for the soon-to-be free agents have yet to begin. Sam Byram, Junior Firpo, and Josuha Guilavogui's contracts are all set to expire at the end of the season, and Farke revealed that talks will be held at the right time.

Meanwhile, ahead of the summer transfer window, it has been reported that Manor Solomon could be available for a permanent transfer. The winger is currently on loan at Elland Road from Tottenham Hotspur, and it’s been claimed that he would be allowed to leave on a permanent basis in the summer if an opportunity is presented.

Solomon has made a big impact since joining Leeds, being a key player in their attack, as he was crowned the club's player of the month in January.

Leeds hold internal talks over move to sign £25m ace

Solomon is not the only player the Whites have their eyes on ahead of the summer, as according to TEAMtalk, Leeds have held internal talks over a move to sign James McAtee from Manchester City if they are promoted to the Premier League.

The report states that the Championship outfit will prioritise signing a new number 10 in the summer, with interest remaining in Emi Buendia, who was a target during January but ended up joining Bayer Leverkusen instead. As well as Buendia, Leeds also hold interest in Eduard Spertsyan, Gustavo Hamer and McAtee, who could be available for a loan move next season.

Before this campaign, McAtee enjoyed two rather successful loan spells at Sheffield United, and instead of going on loan again, Man City decided to keep him at the Etihad this season. However, the midfielder has only played 16 times for the Blues, struggling to make an impact in the starting XI.

The 22-year-old has failed to start in the Premier League or Champions League, with the majority of his game time coming in the FA Cup.

James McAtee's Premier League record Apps 40 Goals 4 Assists 3

Given his lack of game time this season, City could decide to let McAtee leave on loan in the summer, or they could even decide to cash in, but it would cost Leeds and any other interested team £25 million to secure his services that way. Despite not playing regularly, McAtee has been labelled “special” by Pep Guardiola this season.

"I'm so happy for him; he's a special player," Guardiola said of McAtee after his hat-trick against Salford City.