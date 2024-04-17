It is hard for Leeds United to make concrete plans for their upcoming business in the summer transfer window when they do not know what division they will be in.

The Whites are still competing to secure promotion back to the Premier League, having been relegated from the top flight at the end of last term, and are currently third in the table.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town are ahead of them as it stands, with two points separating the three teams and three matches left to play in the regular season.

Daniel Farke's side will have to go through the lottery of the play-offs if they fall short of the top two, and the German boss has no prior experience of that route - having gone up automatically twice whilst with Norwich City.

Leeds, meanwhile, are already eyeing up a possible signing to bolster their attack should they return to the Premier League...

Leeds hold talks over striker signing

According to reports in Turkey, as relayed by Sport Witness, the Whites are keen on a summer swoop for Fenerbahce centre-forward Michy Batshuayi if they are in the top flight next term, which is why promotion is key in this particular deal.

The report claims that the Yorkshire-based outfit have made their first move to secure his services by holding a meeting with his representatives.

Leeds, who have also been linked with Southampton's Che Adams this month, have held talks with his agents to learn about his current situation and assess the viability of a transfer to Elland Road at the end of the season, should they make it out of the Championship.

Fenerbahce have extended the Belgium international's contract through to the summer of 2025, and it remains to be seen how much they would demand from Farke's side to allow him to leave on a permanent deal.

It states that the Turkish giants want to hold talks with the player's representatives in an attempt to extend his deal by a further two years, whilst Leeds will be hoping that their interest puts an end to that idea.

Why Leeds should sign Michy Batshuayi

Farke may want to bring the 30-year-old to Yorkshire to be an upgrade on current number nine Patrick Bamford, who has struggled at times this season.

He has not provided a reliable presence in the final third with his wasteful finishing at times. His return of seven goals from an xG (Expected Goals) of 10.2 means that he has underperformed his expected tally by 3.2.

Batshuayi's form for Fenerbahce this season suggests that the experienced forward could provide more quality at the top end of the pitch if he can carry his current finishing rate over to Leeds.

The former Chelsea forward was once hailed as "deadly" by journalist Josh Bunting during his time with Borussia Dortmund, and that still rings true in the present day.

Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbache) 23/24 season Super Lig Europa Conference League Total Appearances 22 7 29 xG 10.44 2.23 12.67 Goals 10 4 14 Assists 1 1 2 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Batshuayi has been an efficient finisher with 14 goals from an xG of 12.69 in the Super Lig and Europa Conference League combined this term, to go along with two goals in five European qualifiers and six goals in three domestic cup matches.

This means that the Belgian marksman has plundered 22 goals in 37 outings in all competitions for the Turkish giants this season, which is why Leeds may want to add him to their squad to bolster the firepower in the side.