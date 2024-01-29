Highlights Leeds United needs to act quickly in the transfer market as the deadline approaches, with no additions made so far and several players leaving on loan.

The team is targeting AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks and Burnley right-back Connor Roberts to strengthen their squad.

Signing both Brooks and Roberts would improve Leeds' chances of automatic promotion and provide valuable depth and experience.

Leeds United will need to do their transfer business sharpish as deadline day begins to loom, the Championship promotion candidates are yet to add anyone to their squad with three fringe players - including Luke Ayling - allowed to head out of Elland Road on loan.

It's not as if the Whites haven't been linked with a whole host of incomings so far this January, but with an unsatisfactory 1-1 home draw against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup arguably exposing Leeds' lack of high-quality depth, many bodies could well be in through the door between now and the close of the transfer window.

There are two main priorities on the extensive Leeds shopping list if rumours are correct, with the duo in question teammates at international level in the past who could strengthen the Whites considerably.

Leeds in for Wales star

On top of wanting to reportedly bring AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks to the building, the Whites are also targeting his fellow Wales compatriot Connor Roberts to finally add a new right-back to their ranks.

The full-back was labelled as being a 'concrete target' for Leeds by journalist Ben Jacobs who was speaking to GIVEMESPORT but a further report by Daily Mail journalist Simon Jones has now confirmed that Daniel Farke's men are indeed interested in signing the Burnley man.

Roberts is itching for more first-team action away from being placed on the periphery at Turf Moor this campaign.

With Roberts standing out as a full-throttle attacking full-back when Burnley won the second tier title just last campaign - scoring four times last season under Vincent Kompany - the 28-year-old could well spur Leeds on to further unsettle the established Championship top two.

If Brooks was purchased - as another right midfield option to ease concerns of Daniel James being in the Whites treatment room for some time - both players in question could make Leeds hard to thwart down that flank with Crysencio Summerville and Junior Firpo unplayable at points on the opposing left side.

How Roberts would fit into the Leeds team

With Archie Gray having to start at right-back 17 times this season, despite being more of a natural in midfield, Roberts would arguably walk into the Whites starting lineup currently.

His numbers at second tier level across his career to date back up why he'd break into the Leeds first-team and instantly make an impact, the Clarets defender accumulating 20 assists and 15 goals playing in the Championship over 173 appearances.

Coupled with Brooks' equally potent output in the Championship - which stands at nine goals and 11 assists from 69 appearances - both players could form an intimidating partnership at Elland Road if Leeds pull off a late flurry of signings.

Described as being an "excellent" player by his former Swansea City boss Steve Cooper during Roberts' stint with the Swans, Roberts would give Leeds that added nous too of what it takes to get promoted via the top two. That could well be invaluable with the Whites currently fighting hard to establish themselves as automatic promotion hopefuls.

Brooks and Roberts have been in sync pulling on a Wales strip in the past, with Ethan Ampadu also excelling on the international stage alongside the Leeds targets, and so it could well be a smart move landing both of these former second-tier stars to boost Leeds' automatic promotion chances this season.

Farke's men will feel precarious if no signings are made in this transfer window and injuries begin to trouble them more, with a swoop for both Brooks and Roberts making logical sense as a result.