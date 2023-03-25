Leeds United are always in the crow's nest, scouring for new talent, and they might have unearthed a diamond in Barcelona starlet Ilias Akhomach, who has been linked with a move to Elland Road.

What's the latest on Akhomach to Leeds?

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Whites have been in pole position to complete the signing of 18-year-old Akhomach for some time, though now face heated interest from Premier League table-topped Arsenal.

Indeed, previous reports stated that Leeds had made ground in the pursuit, but the Gunners have exhibited their speed and prowess by closing the gap significantly.

United manager Javi Gracia must act swiftly if he is to secure the signature of the ace, who could join a healthy crop of young talent in Yorkshire and cement the club's success over the coming years.

What would Akhomach bring to Leeds?

Leeds preserved top-flight status by the skin of their teeth last term, finishing three points above relegated Burnley, and were always going to face a steep hill in returning to former vigour after selling Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, for a combined fee just shy of £100m.

Despite the influx of arrivals this term, Leeds have been plagued by relegation concerns all term and, after clinching two victories from their past four Premier League outings, still perch just two points clear of the drop zone.

The success of the young guns at the Yorkshire outfit has been one of the season's shining lights, however, with Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto particularly arresting outlets for Gracia's relegation-battling team; Ilias Akhomach would only enrich the viscous pool of talent at Elland Road.

Having made 25 appearances for Barcelona's youth sides this season, Akhomach has scored two goals and earned a place on the bench in the Champions League, against Viktoria Plzen.

Having forged 48 total appearances for Barca's second and youth teams, the "novelty", as dubbed by reporter Alfredo Martínez, has earned three senior appearances, notably impressing against Mallorca last year in La Liga, recording a 7.7 match rating, as per Sofascore, and catching the eye with key passes and an 88% pass success rate.

Hailed as a "wonderkid" by Goal, Akhomach left Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig waxing lyrical when bursting onto the scene, hailed as 'one of the most talented and spectacular players in La Masia' and, as an inverted, right-sided forward, favouring his left foot, modelling his game on the likes of Lionel Messi and Riyad Mahrez, and the latter could well be the phenom to mould his skill set to.

Mahrez has been one of English football's most destructive forces over the best part of the last decade, scoring 48 goals and 38 assists from 179 outings for Leicester City and incredibly winning the Premier League in 2016 - earning the division's Player of the Year award - before completing a £60m move to Manchester City, where he has won the whole gamut of domestic silverware.

Big boots to fill, but the 5 foot 9 gem will just want to get on the pitch and prove his mettle against some of the most resilient and tenacious teams in world football in the Premier League.

At Leeds, among an exuberant crop of young talent, Akhomach could flourish, and while interest from Mikel Arteta's outfit might be enticing, the reality is that the north London side won't be able to provide the same platform instantaneously, with the Gunners' imperious front-line fluid and firing.

Akhomach possesses a "lot of talent" - as reports one ESPN correspondent - and will unlock his potential to its zenith at Elland Road, perhaps even emulating Mahrez's blistering Premier League success.