Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is expected to keep his place in the side against Fulham this lunchtime, Adam Pope reports.

What’s the latest Leeds team news?

The Whites travel to Craven Cottage looking to bounce back after heavy home defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool. As a result, Javi Gracia’s side begin the weekend just two points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Defender Max Wober could be in line for a return to the starting XI today with Gracia saying he is in a better condition than last week, however, there are still question marks over Patrick Bamford’s availability.

One player who looks set to start though is Meslier, with Pope expecting him to carry on his record of starting every top-flight game this season after hearing Gracia defend him at his weekly pre-match press conference.

Keep Meslier or start Robles or Klaesson?

Meslier, who recently conceded 11 consecutive shots on goal, has come in for criticism this year, with Glenn Murray labelling the shot-stopper as “terrible” after a mistake against Everton back in February. Jamie Carragher also took aim at the Frenchman after the 6-1 defeat to Liverpool on Monday, saying:

“They’ve got really poor defenders, really poor. I’ve never been convinced with the goalkeeper, I haven’t. I know he’s a young player and obviously [Marcelo] Bielsa brought him up from the Championship. He was young then, maybe 20, he was good on the ball using his feet.

“But he’s got no presence. It looks like you’ve got a kid in goal. I’ve always felt that but I thought, ‘Okay, he’s a young goalkeeper learning his way’. But I’ve never been convinced with him at all.”

Gracia’s other options should he wish to change things up are Joel Robles, who has made just two cup appearances for the Whites, and Kristoffer Klaesson, who has just one senior appearance in Yorkshire.

Therefore, sticking by Meslier, who was being linked with a big-money move to Chelsea not long ago, seems to be a wise move.

The 23-year-old has shown his shot-stopping qualities in the past and currently ranks 38th in the all-time Premier League saves list with 369. Hopefully, the Frenchman will have Wober in front of him this afternoon, with the January signing seemingly a big miss in recent weeks with the Whites conceding 16 times in four league games following the international break without the Austrian.