Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has lost his form at an awkward time for the Whites due to their relegation worries, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Illan Meslier?

Meslier and Leeds United have been on the receiving end of some heavy scorelines recently, as the Frenchman has picked the ball out of the net 18 times in his last five Premier League matches, as per Transfermarkt.

The Whites have recently made the decision to sack manager Javi Gracia following this poor run in form and have replaced him with relegation firefighter Sam Allardyce, who will take charge of their last four games of the season, as per Sky News.

In Leeds United's 4-1 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend, Meslier was criticised by pundit Jon Newsome for his error leading up to Jefferson Lerma's goal at the Vitality Stadium, as per BBC Radio Leeds transcribed by Leeds Live, as he stated: “That’s awful, dare I say, from the keeper, Meslier, that’s really, really poor.”

Capology understand Meslier earns around £30,000 per week at Elland Road on a contract that runs until the summer of 2026.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Meslier has hit a rough patch at the wrong time between the sticks for Leeds United.

Jones told FFC: "It's a really tough one because Meslier is one of the best young goalkeepers in the world. If you were to look at players aged 23 and under, he is about as good as you could hope to find, but having your goalkeeper out of form when you're being dragged into a relegation battle is far from ideal."

Will Illan Meslier rediscover his best form under Sam Allardyce?

Allardyce and the Leeds United support will hope so; however, the Whites face a tough run-in over the next four matches, with Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur still to come.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, FBRef indicate that Meslier has had a tough time in goal this term, conceding an average of 1.97 per match in the Premier League.

Some of this is merely a byproduct of the fact that the 23-year-old plies his trade for a relegation-threatened side; however, Meslier himself will probably feel that he could've done better between the sticks in recent weeks following a spate of errors.

Suppose he were to be replaced between the sticks for their next fixtures. In that case, one of Joel Robles or Kristoffer Klaesson may be afforded an unexpected opportunity to become a hero at Elland Road if they can aid Leeds United's survival push.

Leeds United boss Allardyce already has some big decisions to make as he tries to guide the Whites to safety between now and the end of 2022/23.