Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier might “want to leave” this summer should the club get relegated from the Premier League, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

What's the latest on Meslier's future?

The Frenchman permanently arrived at Elland Road from FC Lorient back in July 2020 and has firmly established himself as number one in his 123 appearances to date, and despite his contract not expiring for another three years, is facing an uncertain future given the dangerous position that Javi Gracia and his side find themselves in.

Football Insider report that the Whites shot-stopper has emerged as a target for Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur with a £30m price tag having been set, though Fabrizio Romano has since claimed that the Yorkshire outfit aren’t open to negotiations at this particular moment in time.

Speaking to Football FanCast, O’Rourke delivered an update on Meslier’s stance regarding staying at Leeds beyond the summer and revealed where he thinks his future will lie. He said:

“There has been previous interest before from some Premier League clubs. So I'm sure Meslier will be keeping his options open this summer. If Leeds were to go down, I'm sure he would want to leave and Leeds might be forced to cash in on him as well.”

Should Leeds keep or sell Meslier?

Since Leeds gained promotion back to the Premier League in 2019/20 thanks to the services of Meslier, who earns £30k per week, during his loan season between the sticks, he’s become a key member of the squad so the hierarchy should do everything they can to fend off interest and keep hold of him beyond the summer window.

The 6 foot 5 colossus has kept 30 clean sheets during his time at Elland Road with his form this season in particular having seen him receive three man-of-the-match awards, highlighting the individual importance he has on the side.

The Lorient native has also made 84 saves from 143 shots on target against and ranks in the 93rd percentile for defensive actions outside of his area, as per FBRef, showing that he’s not afraid to come out, get himself behind the ball and clear the danger from the opposition.

Finally, Meslier has a fantastic range of passing having completed 135 of 139 short passes and 315 of 320 medium passes this season, giving him a success rate of 98.4% for the latter, so even the thought of losing him will no doubt be a huge blow to Gracia.