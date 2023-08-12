Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a summer exit, and a new report has revealed which major club overseas are hoping to secure his services.

How much did Leeds pay for Illan Meslier?

When Meslier joined Leeds permanently back in 2020 from FC Lorient following a successful loan spell the season before, Daniel Farke’s side paid a reported £5m to secure his services, but despite still having another three years remaining on his contract, he’s been heavily linked with an exit.

In the Premier League last season, France’s youth international started 34 out of 38 games having been dropped for the final four fixtures by former manager Sam Allardyce, and with Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow having since replaced Joel Robles, the competition for the number one jersey has increased.

Following relegation to the Championship, Chelsea had been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old who admitted that he would be open to the move should he be a regular starter, but with Mauricio Pochettino’s outfit having now signed Brighton’s Robert Sanchez, it’s unlikely that they will be considering a swoop.

Regardless, Football Insider have reported that the shot-stopper is still looking to quit before the end of the window and could be forced to look overseas, which is fitting as the following update reveals that he is wanted by a major team in La Liga.

Has Illan Meslier left Leeds?

According to Spanish outlet Sport (via Football League World), Meslier has become a "shock transfer target" for Real Madrid due to Thibaut Courtois sustaining a long-term injury which will keep him on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

Leeds' star is "on the radar" of Carlo Ancelotti's side and is being considered as a "possible alternative" to David De Gea who has been ruled out of a move to the Bernabeu Stadium.

The Elland Road outfit value their goalkeeper at £25m, though it remains to be seen whether this is a fee that his high-profile admirers would be willing to pay.

Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto has reportedly told chiefs that he refuses to play in a bid to force through a move to Everton which has resulted in him being set to face disciplinary consequences as announced in a club statement, so whilst he could be on his way, it’s important that Farke does everything he can to retain the services of Meslier.

Despite the Lorient native only managing to keep five top-flight clean sheets last season, he still ranked in the 93rd percentile for defensive actions outside of his area and the 88th percentile for crosses stopped, via FBRef, so is great at coming out, claiming the ball and clearing the danger, even if his shot-stopping dropped off last term.

The Whites’ “big talent”, as lauded by football scout Jacek Kulig, also knows what it takes to seriously compete and be successful at the required level having helped get the side promoted from the second tier during his loan spell, so it’s vital that a player who has already previously achieved the club’s goal stays in the building to try and do it once again this season.