Leeds United now look destined for the Championship as only a remarkable set of results will keep them in the Premier League when the final day comes around on Sunday.

Following the defeat against West Ham United last weekend, which was coupled with Leicester City and Everton earning draws away from home, only a win against Tottenham Hotspur will be enough to keep the Yorkshire outfit up, with their relegation rivals also needing to drop points against West Ham and Bournemouth respectively.

Therefore, Leeds will soon have to start prepping for life back in the Championship, with a number of first-team players perhaps likely to have already played their last games for the club.

One man who looks destined to depart Elland Road, despite having tarnished his reputation in recent months, is 23-year-old goalkeeper, Illan Meslier.

Has Meslier played his last Leeds game?

Leeds boast the worst defensive record in the Premier League and following a series of mistakes ahead of Sam Allardyce's arrival, the experienced Englishman has dropped Meslier for each of the three top-flight fixtures thus far.

Things haven't really improved with Joel Robles in goal, with the Spaniard conceding seven in three games against West Ham, Newcastle United and Manchester City, which means the Yorkshire outfit have shipped 74 in total this campaign.

Meslier, who earns £30k-per-week, was criticised by Jamie Carragher for having "no presence" earlier in the year and Allardyce clearly agreed, as the youngster lost his number one spot for the first time since Leeds were promoted back to the Premier League.

It has already been widely reported that the Frenchman will leave for pastures new this summer should the Whites go down, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs all linked with signing him, which suggests that if he remains on the bench for the final day, he may well have appeared for the last time in Leeds colours.

It must be remembered that, while Leeds fans are probably lamenting his performances in a disappointing season, he has also made a number of impressive saves in his time in between the sticks and has won a number of points with his shot-stopping ability, which saw him dubbed a "rare talent" by the Athletic's Phil Hay in 2021.

While he may be error-prone, he is still only 23 and became the youngest goalkeeper to reach 100 Premier League appearances, so clearly has a lot of potential and it will be disappointing to see him leave.

However, Allardyce will presumably stick by his decision to drop him on the final day, which suggests that Leeds fans may never see him play for the club again, as a summer exit is well and truly on the cards.