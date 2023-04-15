Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is looking to quit Elland Road in the summer, even if the Whites remain in the Premier League.

What’s the latest Leeds news on Meslier?

The Frenchman has once again been a regular in Yorkshire this season, playing every minute of Premier League action. He has surpassed 100 appearances for the club and has now turned out more than 100 times in the top flight.

Meslier has been attracting interest, though, with Fabrizio Romano saying that a number of clubs have sent scouts to follow the ‘keeper, with Chelsea thought to be one side who are keen.

A further update has emerged regarding the 23-year-old’s future, and it doesn’t make for good reading for those who want him to remain with the Whites.

Football Insider shared a story in the last 48 hours regarding Meslier, revealing that he wants to quit this summer regardless of what division Leeds find themselves in this summer. The report states how Chelsea are very keen to secure Meslier’s services, although Manchester United and Tottenham have also shown an interest.

How much could Leeds bring in for Meslier?

A number of top English sides who normally qualify for Europe appear to be circling around Meslier, and with his contract running until 2026, Leeds could be in line for a big windfall after spending £5.7m on the player back in 2020.

Meslier is valued at a career-high €22m by Transfermarkt and has impressed summer signing Brenden Aaronson earlier in the season, who said this about the keeper after the opening weekend win over Wolves:

“You see it from him every single day. I think there was one day last week where he was saving everything and we were just shooting on him. He has so much quality in goal. He’s such a great goalie.”

Still in the early days of his career as a goalkeeper, reports have suggested that Leeds would want around £40m for Meslier’s services, so any club may have to meet that asking price to stand a chance of sealing a deal.

The player has been climbing the Premier League all-time saves list and is already in 38th place on 368 stops, more than the likes of Edwin van der Sar and Thibaut Courtois, so you'd expect that figure will increase even further, but possibly away from Yorkshire, should he get his wish of a move away from Elland Road.