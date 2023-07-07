There is finally an air of stability surrounding Leeds United. In quick succession, the club has gained a new ownership in the 49ers, who have purchased Andrea Radrizzani’s majority stake, and also found itself a new manager, the coveted Daniel Farke.

The German possesses an impeccable resume, and it appears an excellent first step as Leeds begin the mission to regain their Premier League status. Farke is a promotion specialist, having achieved the feat on two occasions with Norwich City and if entrusted with a suitable budget and the correct targets, he is more than capable of delivering what the Elland Road faithful so desperately craves.

Last summer, the majority of signings unravelled into disappointment, particularly in midfield. Marc Roca was signed from Bayern Munich but failed to impose any consistency or dictate proceedings, with talkSPORT host Adrian Durham saying of the Spaniard: "I’m not sure he’s a Premier League footballer."

As for Brenden Aaronson, the former Red Bull Salzburg ace was also rather disappointing throughout the campaign in his playmaking berth, having statistically been the worst player in the division, according to Sofascore.

In a frantic January, the club also opted for a headline-grabbing loan move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, but the American struggled to adapt and often drifted out of games, having arguably been "out of his depth", according to former Whites star, Jon Newsome.

The only pivot who emerged from the rubble of relegation without any sense of credibility was Tyler Adams, and if Leeds manage to keep him, they must find an adequate partner.

The Yorkshire outfit is back to square one, and they must avoid a repetition of their previous, fateful errors. They need reliability and tenacity - two traits that Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer possesses in abundance.

What’s the latest on Gustavo Hamer to Leeds United?

According to The Atheltic’s Phil Hay, Leeds are interested in the 26-year-old as part of their rebuild in a new division, with the respected insider Tweeting that the club have had a "long-standing interest" in the playmaker.

Would Gustavo Hamer be a good signing for Leeds United?

Last season, the 5 foot 7 central midfielder, described as “unbelievable”, was one of Coventry’s most consistent and influential performers. He made 45 appearances for the club across all competitions, recording the second-highest average rating (7.26) in the squad.

However, perhaps most impressively, the former Dutch youth international recorded 21 goal contributions, including the winning goal in the play-off semi-final against Middlesbrough and the equaliser in the subsequent final against Luton Town, in which his side painfully lost on penalties.

His supremely impressive campaign means that the Brazilian-born star ranks within the best 17% outside of Europe’s top five leagues for tackles per 90, successful take-ons per 90, assists per 90, and shot-creating actions per 90.

The £5.2k-per-week maestro has the perfect profile to partner with Adams, who was one of the shining lights in a torrid season for the Whites. The 24-year-old averaged the highest match rating (6.73), the second-most tackles per game (3.7), and the fourth-most interceptions (1.5) in the squad.

His strong defensive acumen meant he resided in the top 3% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for tackles and blocks.

Both the aforementioned players pack fantastic physicality and are formidable protectors for their backlines, whilst Hamer has an added offensive threat with a keen eye for a goal or assist. The Coventry City star has displayed he is a competent second-tier performer, who can consistently excel, and he would be a smart acquisition for Farke.