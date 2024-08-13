Leeds United have entered the race to sign a new Wales gem on loan to join current international trio Ethan Ampadu, Dan James and Joe Rodon.

Leeds eyeing three more signings before deadline

The Whites were involved in a chaotic 3-3 opening weekend draw with Portsmouth in the Championship on Saturday, with Brenden Aaronson’s stoppage-time equaliser rescuing a point for Daniel Farke's side in a game that they dominated at Elland Road.

The games come thick and fast for the rest of the month, with the 49ers Enterprises working behind the scenes on more additions before the August 30 deadline.

So far, Leeds have brought in Rodon, Jayden Bogle and Alex Cairns on permanent transfers, whereas Joe Rothwell has joined on loan. More still seems to be wanted, though, especially after losing the likes of Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Crysencio Summerville.

Speaking in his pre-match Portsmouth press conference, Farke was quizzed on the club’s transfer plans for the remainder of the campaign, saying: “Two or three positions we have to strengthen a bit more. So far, so good, but we’re not the finished product yet.”

He then added: “You can never have enough. Every manager wants more. I would have loved to keep Summerville, Gray and to add even more quality but to be honest, that’s not the point. I know we’re in great talks, I totally believe in our owners, they are ambitious and back us. We have to stick to the rules, in the years before we had some tricky decisions in transfer sums and salaries.”

It is thought that a new winger to replace Summerville is wanted, whereas The Athletic claims that another midfielder and full-back are also on the to-do list. That full-back could be a loan from a Premier League giant, going off a recent update.

Leeds enter Owen Beck loan race

According to Liverpool reporter DaveOCKOP, Leeds have now entered the race to sign Owen Beck on loan, with second tier rivals Queens Park Rangers also interested. Meanwhile, Celtic are keen on a permanent deal for the full-back who Liverpool value at £3m.

Beck is the nephew of Liverpool legend Ian Rush and has come through the Anfield academy. The 22-year-old has been out on loan with Portuguese side Famalicao, Bolton Wanderers and Dundee during his career to date, and by the looks of things, another temporary move away from Merseyside could be on the cards.

Primarily a left-back, Beck could provide and challenge Junior Firpo as the season goes on, leaving Sam Byram as cover for Bogle on the right. A Wales U21 international, he could join fellow countrymen Ampadu, James and Rodon in Yorkshire, making this one to watch.