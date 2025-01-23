Leeds United have emerged as surprise suitors to sign an "exceptional" Burnley player who wants to leave Turf Moor this month.

Leeds still quiet in January transfer window

The Whites are sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table following Wednesday evening’s 2-0 win over Norwich City – Daniel Farke’s former side.

A four-horse promotion race is emerging between Leeds, Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland, with just five points separating the quartet.

Those at Elland Road and the 49ers Enterprises are yet to add to their squad during the winter transfer market, though, with the only piece of business being Joe Gelhardt’s loan move to Hull City.

Farke and Leeds have been linked with a number of players, including Aston Villa attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia. The message from the Leeds boss has been the club will “stay awake”, however, Farke did name-check Buendia when asked about the Argentine playmaker and a potential loan move.

“If he's not in a white shirt or a yellow shirt we don't speak about them. We just speak about business when it's done. I think he just spoke in general about this, the door is perhaps open.

“I've also read the comments because I'm interested in football and also the Premier League. I think he just spoke in general and he has not said the door is open for Leeds United, he's said it's open for a loan.

“Obviously I've worked with Emi Buendia in former years, he was one of my best players, I really rate him but I don't comment on the situation of a player right now playing for a different side.

“I will never rule out business for us because if you find a player who improves your squad, why not? But also they need to have a really good character and be affordable.”

Related Worse than Aaronson: Farke must drop Leeds man who lost 80% duels The Leeds United forward failed to make much of an impact in the win over Norwich.

An attacking addition could be on the cards before the February 3 deadline, and a name from a promotion rival is thought to be a potential target.

Leeds eyeing move for Burnley’s Mike Tresor

According to reports abroad, relayed by Sport Witness, Leeds are surprisingly emerging in the race to sign Mike Tesor from rivals Burnley. It is stated that the Clarets are keen to get rid of Tresor before the deadline as they look to recoup the €18m they paid in 2023.

Alongside Leeds, Anderlecht, KAA Gent and Ajax are also interested in the attacker, with the latter of the four clubs Tresor’s preferred destination.

The 25-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or on the wing, has played just once for Scott Parker’s side this season, registering an assist in 33 minutes against Reading in the FA Cup.

Tresor, dubbed "exceptional" in the past, has scored 30 career goals during his career, and by the looks of it, Leeds have one eye on a move for the Burnley man before the deadline. Whether or not the Clarets would sell to the Whites is another question.