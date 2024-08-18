Leeds United have opened talks to sign a potential replacement for attacker Georginio Rutter as the Frenchman's exit continues to draw closer, according to one report.

Rutter on verge of Leeds exit

Having already lost Crysencio Summerville this summer, Leeds are on the verge of losing French forward Rutter to another Premier League club in the shape of Brighton and Hove Albion.

Speaking last week, Leeds United boss Daniel Farke admitted that a deal was close after Brighton triggered his £40m release clause and that Rutter had already confirmed his decision to leave the Championship side in the coming days.

"I expect he will leave. It's not in our hands anymore. [It has been] difficult. Fair play to Georgi for not ruling himself out. He asked to sleep on it overnight and wanted to help us.

"We tried to convince him, but we must stick to what was signed in the past", Farke added.

Though Rutter's departure will take Leeds well over £100m in money made from sales this summer, those exits have been keenly felt on the pitch.

After two games of a Championship season in which Leeds were favourites to secure promotion, they sit in sixteenth place without a win, having followed their 3-3 opening day draw with Portsmouth up with a 0-0 affair against West Bromwich Albion.

Between those ties, they were dumped out of the EFL Cup in the first round after being thrashed 3-0 by Middlesbrough at Elland Road as their season threatens to die out before it has even truly started.

Leeds United's next five fixtures Matchday Opponent 3 Sheffield Wednesday (Away) 4 Hull City (Home) 5 Burnley (Home) 6 Cardiff City (Away) 7 Coventry City (Home)

Additions are needed, and fast, with Farke revealing that he wants four new faces before the transfer window slams shut in two weeks' time. Now, he may have identified one of those.

Leeds open talks to sign £8m striker

That comes as journalist Marc Mechenoua claims that Leeds are in talks with Swedish side Hammarby IF over a deal to sign striker Jusef Erabi this summer.

The 21-year-old striker has scored seven times so far this season in the Swedish top flight, and his form has attracted the attention of clubs in England's second tier.

And Farke's side are one of those keen to bring him to England, with talks "ongoing" over a move to add him to the depleted attacking ranks at Elland Road before the transfer deadline.

Leeds are not the only side chasing his signature though, with Norwich also keen on making a move for the youngster after selling Adam Idah to Celtic this summer. Both clubs have been warned that it will cost €10m (£8m) to prise him away from Sweden this summer, though given that both clubs have just made major sales the price tag may not prove too much of a stumbling block.

Would the 21-year-old be able to replace Rutter in the Elland Road side, or should the Whites be looking elsewhere to ensure promotion back to the top flight?