Injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar believes that Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has a ‘common’ ankle injury which can range in regards to severity.

What’s the latest on Gnonto’s injury?

Gnonto added to Leeds’ injury woes during the international break after Tyler Adams suffered a hamstring issue prior to the Premier League win over Wolves and Max Wober hobbled off for Austria with a muscle issue.

The Italy international went over on his ankle against Malta in the first half on Sunday and needed to be replaced, with manager Roberto Mancini saying he is dealing with a ‘sprain’.

Bot Wober and Gnonto made a swift return to Yorkshire as a result for assessments on their respective issues, with the club hopeful they have avoided long-term absences. They seem to be doubts for this weekend’s trip to league leaders Arsenal, though, with Adams also undergoing hamstring surgery.

Brar was talking to MOT Leeds News specifically on Gnonto and his ankle problem. He said that based on the ‘info’ received so far, the forward may have an ‘inversion sprain’, which can range from day to day to over six weeks, although Gnonto’s doesn’t appear to be too serious.

“It sounds like this was the most common type of ankle injury which is inversion sprain where the ankle turns inwards. These can range from best case day to day to worse case being over six weeks out, but indications thus far are that this isn’t serious.

“He’s a doubt to face Arsenal this weekend but should be in contention following that, based on the info we have thus far.”

When could Gnonto be back?

It looks as if Javi Gracia will have to make a couple of changes from the starting XI that beat Wolves last time out due to Wober and Gnonto being doubts. Liam Cooper or Pascal Struijk could be in line to come in for Wober, whereas Luis Sinisterra or Crysencio Summerville may end up replacing Gnonto.

The games are coming thick and fast for the Whites now as we enter the run-in, with back-to-back home games against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace following the meeting with Arsenal, fixtures that could be key as Leeds look to avoid the drop.

A clash with Forest is scheduled for Tuesday and Palace a week on Sunday, so Gnonto could well be looking to return for one of those games, providing things go well at Thorp Arch in the coming days.