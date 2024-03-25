With every game vital in Leeds United's push for automatic promotion from the Championship, Whites boss Daniel Farke will consider himself quite fortunate on the injury front to this point, but the issues at Thorp Arch are quietly starting to mount up.

Some of Leeds' key players doubts for run-in

As the race for promotion reaches a fever-pitch, Leeds now look like they will be without a couple of their important players. Pascal Struijk and Georginio Rutter are the most high profile absentees at the moment with both players suffering separate groin issues.

There is also some concern over the fitness of star player Crysencio Summerville. The Whites' fifteen-goal winger sustained a knock during his strong performance in Leeds' victory over Millwall earlier this month. Speaking on the injury, Farke conceded that: "we have to wait a little bit", too see if Summerville is fit however, the German hopes it's "just a few days [out] and then he's back on the pitch".

Joining Summerville in the doubts column for Leeds' next game is Archie Gray. The 18-year-old was thought to have sustained an ankle injury however, his appearance for England's Under 21s during the international break suggests that the midfielder should be available for Leeds' next outing.

The only long-term injury to Leeds' first team is Stuart Dallas, who is still said to be some way off a full recovery. The Northern Ireland international is coming up to the two-year anniversary of his broken femur against Manchester City back in 2022.

Whilst Leeds have few injury issues among their starting eleven, one of their most exciting young players looks set to spend the rest of the season on the sidelines.

Leeds youngster out for a number of months

As first reported by MOT Leeds News, Dr Rajpal Brar has given his verdict on the injury to Leeds youngster Marley Wilson. Speaking to the outlet, Dr Brar conceded: “Wilson unfortunately has suffered a significant back injury that will keep him out of action for a while."

The sports scientist and physical therapy specialist went on to say: “Considering Wilson’s age, my educated guess based on prevalence would be a stress fracture in the back which is relatively common in younger footballers. Highly unlikely he’s back in full training let alone available for selection before the end of the season.“

Wilson suffered the injury on the 12th March with the Leeds Academy account on X backing up Dr Brar's assessment that the player will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

The forward has scored ten times for Leeds Under 18s this season including seven goals in the Under 18 Premier League. Wilson is of the Whites' most highly rated youth prospects, with the 18-year-old scoring two hat-tricks this season in victories over Derby and Everton's youth sides.

With Wilson approaching a crucial moment in his development as a player, suffering a set back of this nature will not be ideal for the 18-year-old. Despite this, his success at youth level so far means that this injury is unlikely to throw Wilson's career too far off course.