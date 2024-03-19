With the race for the Championship's automatic promotion places hotting up, Leeds United have been dealt a significant concern going into a pivotal part of the season.

Leeds continue march towards promotion

After a shaky start to life back in the Championship, Leeds have brushed off the cobwebs of the early passages of the season and made quick work of their rise up the table. Part of the changing fortunes at Elland Road has been the attacking pedigree on show.

Related What happened to Hadi Sacko after departing Leeds United The Whites reportedly splashed out £1.5m to sign him whilst in the Championship.

The Whites are currently scoring an average of almost two goals per game, making a mockery of Championship defences in the process.

The cause of this free-scoring spell has been the myriad of different sources that the goals are coming from. Crysencio Summerville leads the pack for goals, hitting the back of the net on 15 different occasions this season however, a number of other individuals have chipped in during the campaign.

Leeds United Championship Top Contributors 2023/24 Goals Assists Crysencio Summerville 15 8 Wilfred Gnonto 7 2 Daniel James 12 7 Joel Piroe 11 2 Georginio Rutter 6 16 Patrick Bamford 7 1

If Leeds are to continue this surge towards a Premier League return, maintaining this form in front of goal will be paramount to their success. With this in mind, the Whites appear to have been hit with some bad news in their hunt for automatic promotion.

Phil Hay drops Leeds injury concern

As first reported on his X account, Leeds journalist Phil Hay has revealed that Georginio Rutter has withdrawn from the France Under 21's squad owing to a persistent injury issue.

Whilst the news of Rutter's injury will be disappointing for the Elland Road faithful, Hay quickly reassured fans that the Frenchman is expected to return to action within 10 days, possibly leaving him available for the Whites' next league game on Good Friday.

It appears that Rutter's absence is due to the 21-year-old undergoing minor hernia surgery, suggesting that the absence is down to a planned procedure rather than an unexpected injury.

Since struggling for form in the Premier League, Rutter has looked at home in the Championship, becoming one of Leeds' most important players this season. The forward's performances have caught the eye of Daniel Farke who was quick to heap praise on Rutter, telling the press:

“His talent and potential is outstanding, but lots of work is necessary. Sometimes chooses the harder option. We have worked on his effectiveness. Top level for goal involvement. Improve his ability to score more goals. He can be really, really special player in the future.“

Rutter, on £70,000-a-week, has since taken to Instagram to deliver an update to Leeds fans. The Frenchman's message conceded that he had struggled with this injury for a while and felt that the international break was the perfect opportunity to remedy the problem and ensure that he is fully fit for the remainder of the league season.