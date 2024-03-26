A “key player” for Leeds United is likely to require more surgery which could end his season, according to Phil Hay.

Leeds’ Championship form

The Whites have been in outstanding Championship form in 2024 and now top the table in what is proving to be one of the tightest races for automatic promotion alongside Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton.

In fact, Daniel Farke’s side have hardly put a foot wrong during the calendar year, failing to concede a goal from open play and winning 12 of their 13 second-tier fixtures.

Leeds' Championship form in 2024 Leeds United 3-0 Birmingham City 1st January Cardiff City 0-3 Leeds United 13th January Leeds United 2-1 Preston North End 21st January Leeds United 1-0 Norwich City 24th January Bristol City 0-1 Leeds United 2nd February Leeds United 3-0 Rotherham United 10th February Swansea City 0-4 Leeds United 13th February Plymouth Argyle 0-2 Leeds United 17th February Leeds United 3-1 Leicester City 23rd February Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leeds United 2nd March Leeds United 1-0 Stoke City 5th March Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United 8th March Leeds United 2-0 Millwall 17th March

Following the win against Millwall to send Leeds top prior to the international break, Farke said:

“Firstly, I want to enjoy it a little bit, because if you don't enjoy it, then you will ask yourself one day why you're doing all this hard work and disciplined work. So when there's a good time like right now, you also have to enjoy and value this a little bit, but then also to make sure that we stay on it because it's a tight race.

“It’s not important where you are after 38 game days, the point tally is important and with this point tally we can be pretty, pretty proud. “But, we want to be there also in a good position after 46 game days and for that we have to win many points.”

One player who Leeds have been without during this incredible run due to injury is centre-back Pascal Struijk, and it looks as if they may have to finish the campaign without the 24-year-old.

Phil Hay, writing for The Athletic on Monday, relayed by MOT Leeds News, addressed Struijk’s injury issues. He stated how Farke said last week that a programme of injection therapy had failed to get the defender back fit, adding that it made season-ending surgery likely.

Struiijk hasn’t had the best of luck with injuries this season, already going under the knife back in November due to a hernia. The £50,000-a-week defender was a regular in the side prior to the New Year, making 25 appearances in all competitions and even scoring five goals.

Should Hay’s claim prove accurate, it will be a blow for Farke, who called Struijk a “key player” and expected him to be back involved following the current international break, saying earlier this month:

"It feels a bit crazy that we didn't speak about him last two months and thank God we didn't have to because our defensive behaviour was spot on.

"He's a cornerstone for our future. We play without such a key player for two months, once he's back in team training it's not like you press a button and he's back to his best. I expect him to be back in team training other side of international break at latest. Hopefully as soon as possible back in best possible shape."