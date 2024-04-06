Leeds United are set to be without another "unbelievably important" player for the next few weeks in a new injury blow at Elland Road.

Leeds’ Championship form

Daniel Farke’s side have been outstanding in the Championship in 2024 and are still yet to lose a second-tier game. The Whites have six league fixtures remaining and may even need to get close to or beyond the 100-point mark to earn one of the two automatic promotion spots ahead of Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

Leeds' Championship form in 2024 Leeds United 3-0 Birmingham City 1st January Cardiff City 0-3 Leeds United 13th January Leeds United 2-1 Preston North End 21st January Leeds United 1-0 Norwich City 24th January Bristol City 0-1 Leeds United 2nd February Leeds United 3-0 Rotherham United 10th February Swansea City 0-4 Leeds United 13th February Plymouth Argyle 0-2 Leeds United 17th February Leeds United 3-1 Leicester City 23rd February Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leeds United 2nd March Leeds United 1-0 Stoke City 5th March Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United 8th March Leeds United 2-0 Millwall 17th March Watford 2-2 Leeds United 29th March Leeds United 3-1 Hull City 1st April

It promises to be a dramatic run-in, with Leeds hoping to be a Premier League side once again when the 46-game season ends on May 4th.

Leeds team news vs Coventry

Farke’s side will travel to Coventry City on Saturday afternoon and are already without Pascal Struijk, Wilfried Gnonto and Connor Roberts. Ilia Gruev also looks set to be touch and go after missing the two games over Easter, and it appears as if Farke has another injury concern.

Adam Pope relayed the news of a new issue to Jamie Shackleton, who came on late on Monday against Hull City. He looks set to be out for two weeks with an adductor problem.

The 24-year-old, who is actually out of contract at the end of the season, has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season, turning out as a right-back, left-back, right midfielder and central midfielder.

He’s highlighted his versatility, albeit not being a regular since October, but not having him on the bench may come as a blow to Farke, who called Shackleton “unbelievably important” earlier this season.

“I really love Jamie. He's, sometimes, really underrated because he can play all positions. Wherever he plays, he's always reliable, always solid, always a good team-mate, gives us everything.

“Sometimes, even a bit of his problem [is] he has to play so many different roles instead of coming into rhythm on one role, but he proved again tonight he is an unbelievably important piece of our squad and I'm really, really happy to have him, definitely.”