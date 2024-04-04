Leeds United and Daniel Farke are sweating on the fitness of one of their stars ahead of their upcoming clash with Coventry City, but are hopeful that he will be able to take part.

Leeds leave it late against Hull

Though the Championship has been the league of late goals this season, Leeds will be hoping that they don't leave it as late as they did against Hull City too often.

At home to the Tigers, Leeds hardly produced a vintage performance but scored in the 88th and 97th minute to walk away with a 3-1 win and ensure that they keep pace with Ipswich Town and Leicester City at the top of the Championship.

With six games left of the season, Leeds know that automatic promotion to the Premier League relies on one of their rivals slipping up though. Ipswich sit a point clear of the Yorkshire side, while the Foxes are a point behind but have a game in hand.

The Championship race for automatic promotion Played Won Drawn Lost Goal difference Points Ipswich Town 40 26 9 5 33 87 Leeds United 40 26 8 6 44 86 Leicester City 39 27 4 8 42 85

None of the top three face each other again before the end of the season, meaning that they are banking on them dropping points elsewhere, and one of the three will certainly miss out on automatic promotion despite a record points tally. At present, 90 points is the highest number any side has achieved and not secured automatic promotion, but with 3rd placed Leicester just five points off that tally with 21 points still to play for, it looks certain to be beaten.

Injury boost for Farke before Coventry

This comes with the news that the Yorkshire side are hopeful that Ilia Gruev will be able to face Coventry City after missing the clash with Hull with an ankle injury.

Despite being one of Leeds' lowest earners on just £15,000 per week, Gruev's addition to the team has coincided with a long unbeaten run. Drafted in at the turn of the year, he lost his first match but has since helped the Elland Road outfit put together a 15 game undefeated streak, which includes just two draws.

Leeds boss Farke spoke at length about the Bulgarian against Hull, where Glen Kamara and Archie Gray were called upon to play in midfield together in his absence.

"We're missing Ilia a lot. He was in red-hot form and this is why I'm even more delighted. We played today without Ilia, without a really top-class right back option," the Leeds boss explained. “Ilia dictates our rhythm and is so good on the ball, also under pressure. It's no coincidence we lacked a bit of quality in possession, especially in the first half."

However, there is hope that Gruev will be fit for the clash with Coventry on Saturday. "Ilia can hopefully return pretty soon. All our fingers are crossed,” Farke added.

Leeds fans will be hoping that they see him on the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena come Saturday, in what could be a massive boost to their chances of all three points.