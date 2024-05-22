Leeds United are preparing to take on Southampton at Wembley in the play-off final on Sunday, with a place in next season's Premier League up for grabs.

The Whites can seal an instant return to the top-flight by picking up a win against the Saints this weekend, which would then leave Daniel Farke and his team preparing for a huge summer transfer window.

They would need to bolster the squad to give themselves the best possible chance of avoiding an immediate drop back down to the Championship, which was the fate suffered by Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town this year.

The Yorkshire-based outfit are already reportedly eyeing up a new right-back to add to the group should they win promotion to the Premier League on Sunday...

Leeds United's interest in Bundesliga ace

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Leeds have made contact over a possible deal to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Marius Wolf.

The reporter states that the Whites have "inquired" about a swoop for the German full-back, whose contract with the Bundesliga giants is set to expire this summer.

He states that the £55k-per-week ace is a "serious" option for Farke to bring to Elland Road ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, if they are in the Premier League.

However, Plettenberg adds that they face competition from clubs in Spain, Italy, and Saudi Arabia, which suggests that there could be a fight to land his services on a free transfer over the coming weeks and months.

If Leeds do win the race for his signature, though, then Farke could land an exciting partner for Italian forward Wilfried Gnonto down the right flank next time.

Why Marius Wolf could thrive with Wilfried Gnonto

The 28-year-old defender, who has played 22 matches in the Bundesliga for Dortmund this season, is a progressive and forward-thinking full-back who can bomb forward to link up with the former Zurich star in attack.

Wolf ranks within the top 15% of full-backs in the Men's Big 5 Leagues and European competitions over the last 365 days for progressive carries per 90 (2.95), as well as the top 26% for progressive passes per 90 (4.54).

This suggests that the attack-minded dynamo, who has still won 51% of his defensive ground duels in the league this season, is a very progressive player who consistently looks to drive his team up the pitch to find teammates in dangerous positions.

He also ranks within the top 19% of his positional peers in the aforementioned criteria for shot-creating actions per 90 (2.84), which illustrates how often Wolf can make things happen for his team in the final third.

This could allow him and Gnonto to thrive as an attacking pair down the right side as the Italian winger is a clinical attacker who could make the most of the Dortmund man's progressive play.

The 20-year-old star scored eight goals from 5.47 xG in the regular Championship season - the highest overperformance on xG in the entire squad - and this speaks to his ruthless nature in front of goal.

He also ranks within the top 9% of his positional peers in the second tier for progressive passes received per 90 (11.32), which suggests that Gnonto is constantly in good positions to receive the ball from deep.

The former Inter youngster could, therefore, thrive with Wolf's impressive ability to make progressive passes and create shooting opportunities from right-back, which is why they could be an exciting pair for Leeds if the club snap him up on a free transfer.