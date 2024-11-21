Leeds United are interested in signing a £45,000-a-week “key player” in a possible free transfer, according to a new report.

The November international break is now over, which means the Whites and all the other teams in the Championship can concentrate on club football until March. Daniel Farke’s side is in a good position heading into the busiest time of the season, but when January arrives, it could be an opportunity for them to strengthen their side in key positions.

Leeds United transfer news

In exciting news, it emerged earlier this week that Leeds are interested in signing James McAtee on loan from Manchester City. The Yorkshire side have been mentioned with interest in McAtee before, and their interest appears to have not gone away, as they eye a loan switch, as he’s struggled for regular game time at the Etihad so far in this campaign.

But Leeds don’t have a free run at the midfielder, as there are several other teams looking at signing McAtee. The Blues are reportedly willing to accept a fee of £20 million+ to sell the England under-21 international in January.

But McAtee is not the only midfielder that is on the 49ers’ radar, as they have an interest in a more experienced type of player, but his arrival may have to wait until the summer.

Leeds interested in signing Josh Brownhill in possible free transfer

According to TBR Football, Leeds United are interested in signing Burnley’s Josh Brownhill. The 28-year-old has been at Turf Moor since January 2020, and in his four years at the club, he has become an important player under various managers, as shown by him being captain of the Clarets.

Brownhill, who was described as a “key player” by former manager Vincent Kompany, has played 183 games for Burnley across various competitions, which include the Championship and the Premier League. During that time, he has scored 19 goals, five of which have come this season, and he has also registered 18 assists.

The midfielder, who earns £45,000 a week, is in the final year of his contract at Turf Moor, and with January approaching, he has lots of teams interested in signing him. This report states that Leeds are keen on signing Brownhill, a team the midfielder has suffered seven losses against, but they face stiff competition, as teams such as West Ham, Fulham and Brighton are also interested. Meanwhile, Brownhill has Saudi, Italian, and Turkish teams keeping an eye on his situation, as they could offer him a pre-contract in January.

Josh Brownwhill's record vs Leeds Apps W D L Premier League 3 0 1 2 Championship 7 1 1 5 Total 10 1 2 7

Rangers and Celtic are also interested in Brownhill, so Leeds don’t have a clear run at the midfielder, and they will know that being in the Championship alongside Burnley gives them a disadvantage. However, if the Whites are promoted at the end of this season and Brownhill is out of contract, a move could be one to watch.