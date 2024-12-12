Leeds United and the 49ers are interested in a move to sign an exciting attacker in January, according to a new report. The Whites picked up an impressive win on Tuesday, beating Middlesbrough 3-1 at Elland Road, which has lifted them to second place, a point behind leaders Sheffield United.

Leeds United news

It’s been a good week of results for Daniel Farke and his team, but it has come at a cost, as the German revealed that Junior Firpo is going to be out for six weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury, which he describes as “heartbreaking”.

Fellow defender Joe Rodon also suffered a “painful” blow on Tuesday, as Farke revealed after the game, which could put him in doubt for the game against Preston. He said: “He was hit on his knee, and I think there’s a bruise, and it’s pretty painful. But he’s also a warrior, and we couldn’t afford to lose him.”

But there was good news for the Whites, as they were able to welcome back full-back Sam Byram, who played 85 minutes in the win over Boro. They also welcomed back midfielder Ethan Ampadu, who came on to replace Byram and see out the final moments of the match.

Leeds interested in move to sign Louie Barry

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds United have joined the race to sign Louie Barry from Aston Villa in January. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at League One side Stockport County from the Premier League side and has been in impressive form throughout the campaign.

The young forward has been with the Midlands side since 2020 but has only made one appearance in the first team, as he’s spent most of his time on loan elsewhere. Barry was at Stockport during the 2023/24 season and helped them seal promotion to the third tier, and it was agreed in the summer that he would rejoin them for this campaign.

He has since bagged 14 goals, making him League One’s top goalscorer this season, and that has alerted Villa to the idea of sending him on loan to a higher-level team in the New Year. Leeds have now joined the race to sign Barry on loan in January, but they are not the only team keen on a transfer.

Louie Barry's Stockport County stats Apps 42 Goals 24 Assists 5

The report states that a number of their Championship rivals are also keen on securing his signature in 2025. It was reported earlier this week that Middlesbrough were the front runners to secure the signing of Barry ahead of Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday. Villa do have a release clause in Barry’s loan deal with Stockport, which means they can terminate the loan without paying a fee and then can send him elsewhere for the second half of the campaign.

Leeds do already have players like Daniel James, Wilfried Gnonto, Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon who play out wide, but the latter could be recalled by parent club Tottenham Hotspur in January if they feel he isn’t being used enough.