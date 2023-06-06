Leeds United winger Jack Harrison may leave the club this summer following their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jack Harrison?

According to talkSPORT, Leeds United are 'preparing for the departure' of Harrison this summer amid interest from Premier League clubs in his services.

The £90k-a-week ace is said to have a relegation release clause in his contract, which has alerted West Ham United and Aston Villa to his potential availability as he would be allowed to leave on a cut-price deal.

Despite Harrison signing a new contract at Leeds United, they will not stand in his way if he chooses to seek a new challenge in the off-season, according to Leeds Live.

In the Whites' final Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, Harrison applauded supporters after being substituted off in the encounter in what looked like a farewell gesture at Elland Road.

Earlier this year, Harrison was the subject of interest from Leicester City; nevertheless, he turned down the opportunity to move to the King Power Stadium in the January transfer window, as per Football Insider.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has said that it will be a 'test of loyalty' to see whether Harrison chooses to stay or leave Leeds United given their relegation to the English second-tier.

Jones stated: "It will be interesting. I mean, he's obviously committed to Leeds at the moment, but being in a different division now might change that - he's probably a bit too good for that level. It will be a test of loyalty, really."

What were Jack Harrison's stats like in 2022/23?

Harrison enjoyed a productive 2022/23 campaign, all things considered and was a little unlucky to be part of a side that eventually got themselves relegated from the Premier League.

All in, the 26-year-old winger made 40 appearances in all competitions for Leeds United and registered ten goals and six assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also show that Harrison earned an average match rating of 6.72/10 for his exploits on the field, making him Leeds United's second-most consistent performer this term behind Tyler Adams.

According to FBRef, Harrison also managed to successfully carry out 114 shot-creating actions for Leeds United this campaign, showing that even in a dark moment for the club, he was a shining light that offered a beacon of hope regarding survival.

The former Manchester City star will have a big decision to make this summer; however, it looks hard to see how Leeds United will be able to keep hold of him in the Sky Bet Championship.