Leeds United remain just two points above the relegation zone after suffering a shambolic 5-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, with Javi Gracia's men having simply capitulated in what was a remarkable second-half.

With the two sides level at the break with one goal apiece following an opening 45 that the hosts had largely dominated at Elland Road, the game was well and truly flipped on its head after the interval, as Roy Hodgson's men hit four in a rampant showing in the second period.

The manner of that dismal collapse will no doubt have left Gracia rather perplexed, with the Spaniard needing to wrap his head around just why his side merely fell apart after the restart.

One man who did endure a day of contrasting fortunes was Marc Roca, with the former Bayern Munich man having been "bossing" the midfield early on - as per journalist Beren Cross - before his 'head seemed to go completely' in the second-half, according to Yorkshire Evening Post's Graham Smyth.

The 26-year-old's woes were most notably illustrated by the fact that he was dribbled past on seven occasions, having also won just seven of his 17 total duels and lost possession 14 times from his 51 touches.

The one-time Espanyol man's match rating of 6.2, according to Sofascore, was not among the worst on the day, however, with in-form forward Jack Harrison having been awarded just a 5.9 rating as a marker of his woes on the flanks.

How did Harrison perform against Palace?

The Englishman had gone into the match on a rich vein of form with three goals in his previous four Premier League games, with 26-year-old having only recently been handed a long-term contract extension amid that impressive hot streak.

The former Manchester City asset was unable to maintain that momentum earlier today, however, having been 'barely in the game', in truth, according to the aforementioned Cross for Leeds Live.

As 90min's Jack Gallagher noted, Harrison seemingly 'didn't offer enough' even when Leeds appeared to be on top in the opening exchanges, having then had 'minimal impact' after the break - as per Smyth.

That lack of involvement is showcased by the fact that the £50k-per-week menace provided just one key pass from his 58 touches and failed to complete any of his four attempted crosses, while also losing possession on 20 occasions.

Such attacking shortcomings were also mirrored in a defensive sense as Harrison rarely gave much in the way of support to those behind him, having been dribbled past five times and won only five of his 16 total duels.

It was notably the wide man's "poor" pass that allowed Palace to counter in the build-up to Odsonne Edouard's strike to make it 4-1, as per The Athletic's Phil Hay, having epitomised the underwhelming nature of his side's display.

Rather lightweight at the back and seemingly anonymous in attack, the 5 foot 9 man let his manager down badly on a day that could have major repercussions in Leeds' bid for survival.