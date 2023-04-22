Leeds United have found themselves in a precarious position in the Premier League following their third consecutive defeat against Fulham this afternoon at Craven Cottage, and Javi Gracia will surely be frustrated with his team's performance.

The Whites will have to wait for the outcomes of both Everton and Nottingham Forest's fixtures this afternoon to get a clear indication of how deep in trouble they are in when it comes to the tight relegation battle unfolding, however, tallying up another defeat today does not put them in an advantageous position.

It was a no-frills display for either side in west London, but Fulham took full advantage of Leeds' lack of confidence and poor defensive structure, despite the visitors matching their hosts for possession (50%), having 10 shots on goal and equalling the big chances created throughout.

It was a quiet first half on Thameside with neither side looking convincing or in a position to take the game by the scruff of the neck, however, it wasn't long before Illan Meslier had his confidence challenged when the game resumed for the final 45 minutes.

The Leeds 'keeper would have been feeling the pressure after the humiliating 6-1 defeat to Liverpool earlier this week at Elland Road, so it will come as no surprise that Meslier found himself quickly punished for a mistake that led to an opener from Harry Wilson in the 58th minute which was followed up by another just 14 minutes later from Andreas Pereira.

Indeed, a deflected own goal from Joao Palhinha that was largely created by Patrick Bamford gave Leeds a glimmer of hope in the 79th minute but it wasn't enough to take anything from the game when the final whistle was blown at 2-1.

Whilst Meslier will likely front the brunt of criticism for his errors, there were many players who didn't rise to the occasion this afternoon, with Jack Harrison one of the biggest villains on the pitch for Leeds.

How did Jack Harrison get on vs Fulham?

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old penned a brand new five-year deal to secure his future in West Yorkshire but since then, has done absolutely nothing on the pitch to celebrate becoming a mainstay at the club with uninspiring and lacklustre performances that have contributed to the poor form.

Against Fulham it was more of the same from Harrison and although he was hooked in the 80th minute by Gracia, it was too little, too late to salvage a positive result.

Over his 80-minute performance, the £50k-per-week dud - previously dubbed "frustrating" by journalist James Marshment - completed just 12 accurate passes, lost possession of the ball a whopping 17 times, lost eight duels and failed to complete three of his dribble attempts, as well as being dribbled past three times.

With that being said, it may be time for Gracia to start considering switching up his attacking threat to freshen it up in upcoming fixtures following the disappointing defeat to Fulham and Harrison should be one of the first players to lose his place as his poor form could cost Leeds their Premier League status.