Leeds United could only muster a 1-1 draw in their crucial relegation six-pointer with Leicester City on Tuesday night, to put Javi Gracia's side in even more trouble at the bottom.

The Yorkshire outfit were perhaps fortunate to even earn a point as both Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans had goals ruled out for offside, although Patrick Bamford should have secured the win for the hosts when he inexplicably fired wide in the final moments.

Although Leeds were able to arrest their losing streak on Tuesday night, it was still a disappointing performance from Gracia's side and with five tough fixtures to come, fans will recognise how difficult it will be to stay up now.

However, there was one silver lining from the game at Elland Road, and it was the strong performance of Jack Harrison, who has been a man possessed since Gracia took over as Leeds manager.

How did Jack Harrison play for Leeds against Leicester?

As per Sofascore, the former Manchester City man would earn a superb 7.7/10 rating for his performance, which ranked him as the second-best player on the pitch from both sides, with only James Maddison (8/10) rated higher.

It was the Englishman's superb cross which led to Leeds' only goal of the night, as Luis Sinisterra headed in at the back post, and he was a constant threat to Leicester's backline throughout the game.

Although he would lose possession on 22 occasions on Tuesday night, the £90k-per-week winger was always looking to create something and contributed an impressive four key passes as a result, which is far better than his season average of 1.6 key passes per game in the Premier League.

He also created two big chances, completed four crosses and was fouled four times, which suggests that he really raised his game against Leicester, and the Foxes' left-back Victor Kristiansen simply couldn't deal with him, earning a shocking 5.8/10 rating for his display.

While Harrison was clearly Leeds' most creative outlet, he also showed an extraordinary willingness to get back and help his team in defence, contributing two clearances, two interceptions and three tackles, again a big increase on his average of 0.5 clearances, 0.7 interceptions and 1.3 tackles per game in the top flight.

If Leeds are to stay up this season, then the "outstanding" Harrison - as per Gracia - will certainly have been a big factor, as the 26-year-old now boasts three goals and three assists in 11 Premier League appearances since the Spaniard took over.