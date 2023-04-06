Javi Gracia has given Leeds United a new lease of life since his arrival at Elland Road, with the Spaniard overseeing vital wins against Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.

The Yorkshire outfit now look to be in a better position than most in the Premier League relegation battle but it is so tight that a poor run of form could easily see Leeds drop back down the table.

Gracia's instant impact on results has been impressive but his transformation of key attackers has also been vital to the upturn in form, with Luis Sinisterra arguably enjoying his best game since joining the club on Tuesday night when he scored the winner against Forest.

However, it has arguably been the form of Jack Harrison since Gracia's appointment that has been the most eye-catching change under the former Watford boss at Elland Road.

How has Jack Harrison improved under Gracia?

Although it was a strong start to the season from the former Manchester City man, as he notched three assists and one goal in the opening three fixtures, he would then endure a barren run of form that saw him fail to register a single goal contribution in any game for the rest of 2022.

While the 26-year-old winger did manage a goal and assist in the 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup, he had a woeful record of no goals and just one assist in 15 Premier League games ahead of Marsch's sacking in February.

Gracia was appointed on February 21st and Harrison, who earns £50k-per-week at Elland Road, has been a key player for the new manager ever since then, kick-starting his and Leeds' revival with an assist in the 1-0 win over Southampton.

Other than in tough away defeats against Chelsea and Arsenal, Harrison has been a constant threat to Premier League defences recently, hitting three goals and an assist in games against Brighton, Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

Leeds were very close to losing the English wide man in January when Leicester City came calling, but Marsch handed the Yorkshire outfit a parting gift by ensuring that Harrison remained at Elland Road, until the end of the season at least.

Marsch said: “Listen, all I’ll say is, I really like Jack first as a person. He’s one of the most incredible people I’ve ever coached.

“We like him here. We want to keep him. He’s performing really well. I think getting him fit and healthy has been a big key. He’s got flexibility in the way he plays.”

Harrison has certainly lived up to that praise following the American's departure and if he can maintain this impressive form, then he could be a key player for Leeds in their bid for survival.