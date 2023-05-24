Leeds United have been embroiled in a frustrating league campaign and stare the threat of Premier League relegation in the face heading into the final day, with even a win against Tottenham Hotspur in their last match potentially not being enough to survive.

Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia have come and gone, leaving it in the hands of veteran boss Sam Allardyce to try and rally his troops for one final push on Sunday.

It is hard to put your finger on where things faltered for the Whites this campaign, though they have conceded the most goals in the English top flight this term, which may explain why the Elland Road outfit is in grave danger of being demoted to the Sky Bet Championship.

In the summer, sorting players' futures out will be a priority in Yorkshire, with uncertainty hanging over many squad assets heading into the off-season.

What's the latest news involving Jack Harrison and how has he fared this term?

One man who looks to set to stay at Elland Road regardless of what division Leeds United find themselves in next year, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Jones said: "Harrison has got a new contract and stuff that he's tied to. They were desperate to keep hold of him and they managed to do it over the course of the last year, so I don't know that there's going to be the same interest in him as we move forward, so I do see a future for him."

Last month, Harrison signed a new £90k-a-week contract at Leeds United that will tie him to the club until the summer of 2028, much to the relief of the Whites' faithful.

As per The Telegraph, Harrison looked all set to join Leicester City in a deal worth £22 million; however, the move collapsed at the last minute, leading to the 26-year-old seeing out this campaign at his current employers.

In 2022/23, the former Manchester City star has made 39 appearances in all competitions, registering five goals and ten assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite this, Harrison has suffered a poor run of form at a dreadful time for Leeds United and has recorded just one assist in his last eight fixtures played.

His dip in performance coincides roughly with the date of his contract extension and WhoScored notes that he hasn't surpassed a match rating of 7/10 since his display against Leicester City, in the tie where he notched his last goal contribution.

Leeds Live journalist Ben Cross was critical of his exploits in Leeds United's 3-1 loss to West Ham United last weekend, giving him a score of 3/10 in the match and writing: "Poor decisions with the ball when it came to him, poor execution when he seemed to make better decisions or simply not involved enough to make decisions at other times."

Despite these poor performances, it would come as a big surprise for the midfielder to stay at Leeds, as the Athletic have reported that he has numerous clubs interested and may even have a lower fee clause in his contract.

Harrison is a talented player and was even labelled as "terrific" by talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino via The Boot Room earlier this year. Nevertheless, he needs to up his game on Sunday if Leeds United want to stand any chance of staying in the Premier League.