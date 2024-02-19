Leeds United decided to bring Daniel Farke to the club to be their new manager last summer and the German tactician has done a fantastic job so far.

The Whites are currently sitting second in the Championship, albeit having played a game more than Southampton in third, as they fight to land automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

He has handed opportunities to young players, like Mateo Joseph and Archie Gray, and helped some of the gems he inherited to play their best football.

Some supporters may have questioned whether or not Daniel James had a future at Elland Road after Fulham signed him on loan for the 2022/23 campaign.

The Wales international returned to Yorkshire last summer, after an underwhelming campaign in London, and has thrived under Farke's management.

Dan James' season at Fulham in numbers

The former Manchester United winger failed to establish himself as a regular starter for Marco Silva's side in the Premier League last season.

He made 24 appearances and only started seven of their 38 matches throughout the year as he struggled to provide consistent quality as a scorer or a creator of goals.

James plundered two goals, from 1.98 xG, and provided one assist, from 0.77 xA, in those 24 outings, which is a return of one goal or assist every eight games on average.

The Welsh whiz did not create opportunities for his teammates on a regular basis as he only made 0.4 key passes per game, which is less than one chance created every two matches.

These statistics make it clear to see why the Cottagers opted not to push for a permanent deal to keep him at Craven Cottage for the 2023/24 campaign.

Dan James' progression under Farke

Leeds keeping James last summer has turned out to be a blessing, possibly in disguise after his struggles last term, as he has thrived under Farke, who has struck gold with the speedster.

The 26-year-old magician's attacking numbers have soared, both with the help of the manager's brilliant system and the drop down to the Championship, this season in comparison to last.

At the time of writing (19/02/2024), the Wales international has racked up ten goals and six assists in 29 league matches for the Whites this term, which is a return of one goal contribution every 1.81 games on average.

His attacking numbers have skyrocketed from three goals and assists combined last season to 16 so far during the current campaign, which is a staggering rise of 433%.

James, who was described as "electric" by reporter Sanny Rudravajhalam, still has 13 more matches, with up to three more including the play-offs, to add to his return of goals and assists for the Yorkshire-based outfit.

Farke's progressive system, built on dominance of the ball, has allowed the exciting forward to thrive. He has been provided with 7.5 xG worth of chances - 4.52 more than last season - and had 37.5 touches of the ball per game - 22.7 more than he had with Fulham.

Leeds have averaged 57.5% of possession in the Championship, which has provided their attackers with ample opportunities to make a difference in the final third, which James has made the most of.

Therefore, Farke has hit the jackpot with the winger as the rapid gem has been on fire this season and washed away the struggles of his spell with Fulham to become a key player for the Whites.