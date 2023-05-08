Leeds United have made contact regarding a summer deal to sign Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, according to reports.

What's the latest on McAtee's future?

The Whites have Adam Forshaw and Weston McKennie both out of contract at the end of the season, so should the former depart and the latter’s option to buy not be triggered, Sam Allardyce will need to enter the market to find replacements, and the 20-year-old has been identified as a potential candidate.

The Sky Blues starlet is an academy graduate at the Etihad Stadium, but having made just six senior appearances under Pep Guardiola, has spent the current campaign out on a season-long loan at Sheffield United, where he’s helped the Blades secure promotion back to the Premier League.

The Salford-born talent’s deal with his parent club isn’t set to expire for another three years, but after becoming Paul Heckingbottom’s third best-performing offensive player during his time at Bramall Lane, has caught the eye of the newly-appointed boss at Elland Road.

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds, alongside Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Leicester City, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, have all “expressed an interest” in signing McAtee should he be available for transfer ahead of the 2023/24 term. Sheffield United would also be “keen” to secure his services on a permanent basis, but his potential suitors are expected to suffer a setback.

Man City are “ready to open talks” regarding a contract extension for their youth product and it’s stated that he wants to “stake a claim” and fight for his place in the first-team. The Whites target has been “encouraged” by the praise he’s received from Guardiola for his performances on loan and is therefore “keen to sign”.

Should Leeds still make a move for McAtee?

Leeds may already know that McAtee’s intentions are to progress his career at Man City, but having been lauded a “top talent” by football scout Jacek Kulig, Andrea Radrizzani should definitely still test the waters to see if they could be tempted to cash in or part ways on another loan.

The Sky Blues’ left-footed gem, who is rated at £25m, has posted an impressive 87 goal contributions (54 goals and 33 assists) in 137 appearances since the start of his career and already has experience at the highest level having been given the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

The Premier League 2’s top goalscorer for 2021/22 also ranks in the 99th percentile for progressive carries and the 98th percentile for number of touches in the opposition's penalty area, as per FBRef, so is constantly looking to produce moments of quality even if he’s not always on the scoresheet.

Finally, Leeds may actually hold an advantage in their pursuit of McAtee as he shares the same agent as Tyler Adams, so this existing representative connection could prove useful should the board try to get a deal over the line this summer.