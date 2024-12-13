Leeds United are looking to sign an "out-and-out striker" in January instead of recently linked Louie Barry, according to a new report.

Leeds impressive Elland Road form continues under Farke

The Whites are making Elland Road a fortress during the current Championship campaign under Daniel Farke, with Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Middlesbrough an eighth successive home victory in the second tier.

Talking after the win against Boro, Farke said: “It was a complicated game for me because they play with so many principles and processes. You always have to be switched on to change our structure and positioning. It was one of the most exhausting games for me this season and I was delighted to see us get the points.”

Farke will want to improve the club’s away form, though, amid recent 1-0 defeats to Blackburn Rovers and Millwall. Should that pick up, then Leeds will have a real chance of sealing automatic promotion back to the Premier League after last season’s playoff heartbreak at Wembley.

Leeds' last eight Championship results at Elland Road Date Leeds 3-1 Middlesbrough December 10 Leeds 2-0 Derby County December 7 Leeds 3-0 Luton Town November 27 Leeds 2-0 QPR November 9 Leeds 3-0 Plymouth Argyle November 2 Leeds 2-1 Watford October 22 Leeds 2-0 Sheffield United October 18 Leeds 3-0 Coventry City September 28

The January transfer window may also help Leeds in their quest for the top two, and Aston Villa attacker Barry, currently starring on loan at Stockport County in League One, has been mooted as a target.

Leeds are thought to be rivalling the likes of Middlesbrough to take Barry on loan for the remainder of the campaign, with Joe Gelhardt and Patrick Bamford both linked with exits in 2025. However, it doesn’t appear as if Barry is a major target going off a new update.

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke, Leeds actually want to sign an "out-and-out striker" in January instead of Barry, who they see as more of a winger. The Whites are therefore focusing on other options due to already having Wilfried Gnonto, Manor Solomon, Dan James and Largie Ramazani capable of playing on the wing.

Should one or both of Gelhardt and Bamford leave in the New Year, Farke will be left with Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph as his striking options, with the pair sharing the load so far this season.

Piroe has found the back of the net more frequently than Joseph, scoring seven and registering three assists compared to the latter’s two goals and three assists. Both forwards have made 20 appearances in the second tier, with goals also coming from the likes of James, Brenden Aaronson and Gnonto.

O’Rourke doesn’t share any specific striker names, but it looks as if that area of the pitch could be one to watch over the coming weeks in the January transfer window.