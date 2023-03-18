Leeds United face a tough challenge against one of their relegation rivals in Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend and will be without Tyler Adams.

What has happened to Tyler Adams?

The American midfielder is now set to miss the game on the weekend at Molineux as a result of a hamstring injury which has been sustained during a training session at Thorp Arch.

The injury is also set to see the American miss the upcoming international break which would've seen him jet off to Grenada.

However, the young prospect Archie Gray could potentially return to the fold this weekend having only been included in the first-team squad twice in the league this season (via Transfermarkt).

And speaking on his latest podcast, journalist Phil Hay has suggested the 17-year-old could be a player that Javi Gracia could look towards to fill the void left by Adams:

"He certainly seems to be fit enough to be included. And going back to pre-season now and also the U21s games that he's featured in, he's looked massively talented when we've seen him. But it's a big ask, isn't it?"

Could Archie Gray start against Wolves?

Firstly, it is worth mentioning that Gray is still yet to earn his debut for the Leeds senior side having only played across the U18 and U21 levels.

However, he is a player who has been hailed as a prospect to keep an eye on over recent years with Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp tipping him for a bright future:

“Archie Gray, 15 years of age, has travelled with the Leeds squad today. He is going to be a tremendous young player, from the famous Gray family,” he said back in 2021.

And he is a player who has been a part of the senior squad before having made numerous matchday squads under the likes of Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch.

Gray's season has, however, been interrupted through injury which has meant he has only played five games in the Premier League 2 for the U21s (via Transfermarkt).

He did return in recent weeks and play 45 minutes against Derby County's U21s but he is still yet to break into the senior side despite training with them regularly.

And in his recent press conference, the Spanish manager admitted the 17-year-old is a player who will come into consideration ahead of Saturday's clash.

Although it feels unlikely that Gray will be dropped straight into a first-ever start, it will be interesting to see if he is at least provided his senior debut with Adams missing from the side.