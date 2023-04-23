Leeds United have collapsed in their last three games, picking up no points and conceding a remarkable 13 goals, which has seen Javi Gracia's side drop worryingly close to the relegation places.

The absence of Tyler Adams in Leeds' midfield has been a significant factor in the Yorkshire outfit's shocking recent displays, with both Marc Roca and Weston McKennie failing to prove much protection for a shaky back four.

The defensive midfielders have been dribbled past 1.5 times and 1.2 times per game on average this season, which are the worst and third-worst of anyone in Leeds' squad, which emphasises that they have been dominated on far too many occasions, and are far too easy to break down.

Therefore, it must surely be time for Gracia to make a bold change at Elland Road, and that could see teenage midfielder Darko Gyabi handed some first-team minutes during the relegation run-in.

Who is Darko Gyabi?

The teenager joined the Whites from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 but has struggled for regular game time this season, mustering just seven minutes of Premier League action.

Gracia did hint that the 19-year-old could be called up as a replacement for the stricken Adams, but has thus far continued his development with the U23s in Premier League 2, where he has two goals and three assists in 16 games this term.

In a recent interview with Football FanCast, journalist Pete O'Rourke discussed Gyabi and his hopes of making it as a first-team regular at Elland Road.

He said: "Obviously if Leeds do go down, I'm sure there would be more opportunities for him in the Championship next season. It's difficult to break into the starting XI when you're coming up against the best players in the world in the Premier League.

"So, he's a young player with huge potential. He's still got a lot of time ahead of him, so I think he's a long-term project for Leeds United."

Leeds clearly have faith in Gyabi's potential but if they don't offer him more first-team chances soon, he may end up achieving that potential elsewhere, which would be frustrating for the fans after barely seeing anything of the teenager this season.

Given the struggles of Roca and McKennie in recent weeks, surely now is the time for Gracia to put his faith in the promising youngster, ahead of potentially making him a regular next season.