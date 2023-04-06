Leeds United have been heavily linked with former Liverpool forward Divock Origi recently, but Javi Gracia may already have an ideal alternative at Elland Road in Joe Gelhardt.

What's the latest on Leeds' interest in Divock Origi?

According to Italian news outlet Calcio Mercato, AC Milan are ready to say goodbye to the Belgian forward his summer after a disappointing debut campaign in Serie A, which has seen him manage just two goals and one assist in 26 appearances.

Leeds, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Aston Villa are all name-checked as potential destinations for the 27-year-old, who only left Anfield on a free transfer last summer after scoring 45 goals in 175 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The report claims that the Rossoneri are keen to get Origi off their wage budget, while Transfermarkt values the striker at just €8m (£7m), so he could be a very cheap option for Leeds this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options.

However, given his less-than-impressive form in Italy, Gracia may be better off looking towards Leeds' youth prospects this summer, and Gelhardt could be a dream alternative to the misfiring Milan flop.

Could Gelhardt be a regular for Leeds next season?

Gelhardt, who earns £15k-per-week, joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2020 and despite his age, he has already made 41 appearances for the senior side, in which he has contributed two goals and an impressive seven assists.

The 20-year-old's record in Premier League 2 also speaks for itself, as he has managed 18 goals and four assists in 27 appearances for Leeds' U21 side, so he is clearly ready to make his mark in senior football.

The Yorkshire outfit evidently felt the same way following the club-record signing of Georginio Rutter in January, as Gelhardt was sent on loan to Sunderland in the Championship, where he has been a regular in Tony Mowbray's side ever since, contributing one goal and two assists in 11 appearances.

This loan spell will do Gelhardt the world of good as he enjoys regular starts in a physical, high-quality league, and that will give him excellent preparation ahead of what could be a breakthrough 2023/24 campaign for the striker.

Throughout the infancy of his career, he has already impressed significantly, with Adrian Durham notably waxing lyrical over the youngster after a 1-1 draw with Wolves.

He said (via MOT Leeds): “Joe Gelhardt for Leeds, was astonishing at the weekend. This is somebody who is 19, he’s not even 20 until May. What a player this kid is going to be.

“Joe Gelhardt rescued Leeds and Bielsa, he was brilliant. By the way, he should be involved in far more games. I think he’s been a bit reluctant to use him because of his age, but get him in there.”

Therefore, rather than potentially wasting money on a striker who struggled to score goals in one of the best Liverpool sides in living memory, Leeds should instead look towards the talented Gelhardt to help fire them up the Premier League table next season.