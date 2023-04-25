Leeds United return to Elland Road this evening to take on fellow strugglers Leicester City in the Premier League, and Javi Gracia must consider restoring Luis Sinisterra to his starting side.

After three consecutive defeats against Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Fulham, the Yorkshire outfit have been sucked right back into the relegation battle, having previously distanced themselves from the bottom three with wins over Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Not many players can escape with much credit from the month of April thus far but Sinisterra boasts two goals in the Premier League after scoring the winner against Nottingham Forest, and the easily-forgettable but still impressive finish in the 6-1 thrashing by Liverpool.

The Colombian winger, who joined Leeds from Feyenoord in the summer of 2022, has struggled for consistent form and fitness in his debut campaign at Elland Road but has shown glimpses of being a top player at this level.

In 21 appearances in all competitions, the 23-year-old has notched six goals including four in the top flight, which makes him the joint second-top scorer alongside Jack Harrison and Crysencio Summerville in Gracia's squad behind only Rodrigo.

Despite his lack of regular starts in the Premier League, Sinisterra ranks third for shots and dribbles per game in Leeds' squad, which emphasises how dangerous he can be down the left-hand side when at the top of his game, and suggests that he could cause serious problems for a shaky Leicester defence on Tuesday.

Much has been made about Leeds' struggles in defence this season, with only Bournemouth conceding more goals in the Premier League, but Leicester have also been woeful at the back, shipping 56 goals in just 32 top-flight fixtures so far this term.

In fact, Leicester's last clean sheet in the league came back in November 2022, so Leeds must be positive from the outset at Elland Road and attack their vulnerable visitors, in the hope that it can inspire Gracia's side to a much-needed three points against their relegation rivals.

Sinisterra, who earns £65k-per-week at Leeds, is capable of tying any defender in knots but will likely find himself up against Timothy Castagne at right-back should he get the nod to start this evening, and he could terrorise the Belgian right-back in particular, as no defender in Leicester's squad has been dribbled past more this season.

The 23-year-old has been dubbed an "animal" by international teammate Juan Cuadrado and Gracia must consider unleashing the dangerous winger again tonight after he was perhaps harshly dropped against Fulham last time out.