Leeds United take on Liverpool at Elland Road on Monday evening, with a positive result a must for Javi Gracia's side after they slipped closer to the relegation spots over the weekend.

The Whites had looked to be edging closer to safety after an impressive win in the six-pointer against Nottingham Forest but the 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace last time out served as a timely reminder that relegation is still a real possibility.

Liverpool at home would normally be viewed as a tricky game for anyone towards the bottom of the league but Jurgen Klopp's side are on a woeful run of form away from Anfield, with just one win on the road in 2023.

Therefore, Gracia should go with an attacking side in the hope that the Elland Road atmosphere can prove a problem for the struggling Reds, and the Spanish manager could expose one of Liverpool's biggest problems by unleashing Wilfried Gnonto against Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Should Gnonto start against Liverpool on Monday?

After a spell on the sidelines through injury, the teenage winger made his return to action as a substitute against Crystal Palace and will surely be itching to get a start against the Reds.

The 19-year-old, who joined from FC Zurich in the summer of 2022, has enjoyed a stellar first season in England, contributing four goals and three assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Teammate Junior Firpo certainly rates him highly, as he sang his praises earlier in the season when on the Leeds United podcast, saying:

"As soon as he went on the pitch he was unbelievable from day one. It’s not normal how he plays, how mature he is.”

Despite his age, the left-winger has averaged an impressive 1.1 key passes and 0.9 dribbles per game in the Premier League so far this campaign, which is the third and fourth best of anyone in Leeds' squad, emphasising the danger he can add.

Klopp is likely to select first-choice right-back Alexander-Arnold at Elland Road, although the England international has come under huge criticism this season for his defending, which has seen him dribbled past 0.9 times per game on average.

Journalist Kevin Palmer labelled the 24-year-old a "liability defensively" and he is someone that Leeds will surely be looking to target, as they aim to pick up another important three points on Monday.

Gnonto's dribbling and close control make him an ideal candidate to take on the struggling Liverpool man, so Gracia must consider handing him the start on Monday, as he could bring about real chaos in the Reds' backline.