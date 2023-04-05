Leeds United will soon be considering how they can replace Luke Ayling at Elland Road, as the former Bristol City man continues to struggle with the Yorkshire outfit.

Do Leeds need to get rid of Luke Ayling?

The versatile defender has been an incredible servant for Leeds, making 245 appearances in total, in which he has contributed an impressive nine goals and 20 assists.

However, he has been something of a liability for the Whites so far this campaign and will turn 32 next year, while summer signing Rasmus Kristensen has not yet been trusted to step in as his replacement, as he has started just once in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

Only Marc Roca has been dribbled past more in Javi Gracia's squad this campaign, which suggests the right-back has lost a yard of pace and is susceptible to the plethora of speedy wingers available in the Premier League, emphasised by his poor challenge on Gabriel Jesus in the recent 4-1 defeat at Arsenal, which gifted the hosts a penalty.

Despite being a regular starter at right-back, the £25k-per-week Englishman fails to rank in the top five in Leeds' squad with regard to tackles, interceptions, blocks and clearances per game, which again suggests that he hasn't been at his best.

He has also struggled with his passing, with journalist Conor McGilligan labelling him "absolutely horrendous" on the ball during Tuesday's win over Nottingham Forest.

It is no surprise therefore that WhoScored have awarded him a disappointing 6.57 rating for his performances in the top flight so far this campaign, which ranks him as the 11th-best player in Gracia's side.

Who could replace Ayling at Leeds?

Cody Drameh is catching the eye out on loan with Luton Town in the Championship and could be one candidate to replace Ayling, but was linked with a permanent move away from Elland Road due to a lack of first-team opportunities with the Yorkshire club.

His contract is set to expire in 2024 and with it currently unclear whether he will sign a new deal, Gracia may have to look elsewhere if he wants an in-house replacement for Ayling next season.

This is where 19-year-old Harvey Sutcliffe could step in, with the teenager impressing in his Premier League 2 appearances so far this term, notching two assists in just four outings.

His promotion to the U21s comes on the back of 34 appearances for the U18s and his rapid progression suggests that a call-up to the senior side could soon be on the cards.

He has already proven himself to be "excellent" - as per Joe Donnohue - against Manchester United wonderkid and Sunderland loan star Amad Diallo this season.

It would be a bold decision by Gracia to ditch the experienced Ayling for someone with no senior appearances under his belt, but Sutcliffe certainly looks like a name Leeds fans should keep an eye on for the future.