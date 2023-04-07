Leeds United have found themselves in a vulnerable position in the Premier League once again this season with Javi Gracia undoubtedly hoping he can repair the damage done before it's too late.

The Whites are currently two points clear of the relegation zone following their crucial victory over Nottingham Forest earlier this week, but their status in the top flight is still yet to be confirmed with just nine games left to save their season.

Indeed, Gracia will be hopeful that with the return of key players like Rodrigo, Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra from injury recently, he will have enough quality in his attack to compete with their opponents and pick up vital points in their final push to avoid another spell in the Championship.

Staying in the Premier League will present a golden opportunity for Sporting Director Victor Orta to strengthen and add depth to key areas of the pitch during the summer transfer window to improve their chances of comfortably competing in the new campaign come August.

One position that could certainly benefit from a refreshing new addition at the end of the season is the striker role with Patrick Bamford struggling to reach the quality he once had after suffering with multiple injury issues.

Real Madrid ace Mariano Diaz is one of the players linked with a move to Elland Road this week with the Los Blancos striker potentially set to receive a 'proposal' from the Yorkshire side.

Will Leeds sign Mariano Diaz?

There is no doubt that something needs to change for Gracia's side if they are to get another chance at competing in the Premier League next season.

Indeed, repeatedly fighting relegation every campaign is surely not the goal for the club's hierarchy, hence the sacking of Jesse Marsch and Marcelo Bielsa.

One of Bielsa's first signings, Bamford, could also see his spell at the club cut short, with reports claiming that there is interest from other clubs. A departure, therefore, could ultimately pave the way for Mariano's entrance at Elland Road.

The one-cap England international has only made 30 Premier League appearances over the last two seasons, scoring just four goals in that time, an output that won't save Leeds if it continues.

As a result, the signing of Mariano could significantly improve the goal contributions of the team, providing an ideal focal point from a two-time Champions League winner who could bring that much-needed winning mentality to Elland Road.

Despite spending the majority of his career in the shadow of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, the £141k-per-week ace has made the most of his opportunities when he has been handed them, scoring 84 goals and registering 12 assists over 222 career appearances - with a goal contribution every 111 minutes so far.

Mariano particularly shined during his spell in Ligue 1 with Olympique Lyon back in 2017, where with regular football he scored 21 goals and delivered six assists over 48 appearances, leading to huge praise from president Jean-Michel Aulas:

"In the opinion of Zinedine and Karim, he is a player of a very high level. He’s young, powerful and very ambitious."

Further praise was forthcoming from former Lyon assistant boss Gerald Baticle:

"He’s a real goal scorer. When others might want to make a pass, his first idea is to find an angle to shoot towards goal. All his play is in the centre towards goal."

With that being said, if Orta could acquire the services of Mariano this summer, it could be a great opportunity for Leeds to bring in a player who is not only goal-hungry but a striker with a winning mindset who could positively influence his teammates with his wealth of experience.