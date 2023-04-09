Leeds United take on Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Sunday, where three points could be a massive boost to the club's survival hopes.

Javi Gracia's side earned an impressive 2-1 win over relegation rivals Nottingham Forest in midweek, but the Spanish manager should consider making a big change in his defence for the visit of Roy Hodgson's side.

Rasmus Kristensen has struggled for starts since the former Watford boss was appointed at Elland Road, but has made a strong impression when on the pitch, scoring in recent games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal.

Should Leeds start Kristensen against Palace?

Although the summer signing has made just 18 appearances in the top flight so far this campaign - of which just 14 have been starts - the right-back is ranked as one of the top performers at Elland Road according to WhoScored.

Kristensen's 6.77 average rating makes him the second-best performer in Leeds' squad, with only Pascal Struijk (6.87) rated higher than the defender so far this campaign.

By comparison, Gracia's preferred right-back, Luke Ayling, has averaged a disappointing 6.57 rating for his performances in the top flight, and has also averaged fewer tackles (2.2 vs 2.4), interceptions (0.7 vs 1.3) and clearances (1.4 vs 2) per game than his Danish teammate.

Ayling, who has been described as "absolutely horrendous" on the ball by Leeds broadcaster Conor McGilligan, has ranked joint-second in Leeds' squad for the number of times he is dribbled past per game, and considering Palace boast the likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, Gracia would be foolish to trust Ayling to start.

Kristensen, who earns £40k per week, has only been dribbled past 0.9 times per game this season and is therefore arguably the stronger of the two right-backs, so should surely get his chance from the off having started just once since Gracia's arrival.

The 25-year-old scored in that one start against Arsenal and also put Leeds "in dreamland" by scoring their third goal in the impressive away win against Wolves, so he clearly possesses a strong attacking threat, too.

It is somewhat of a surprise that Gracia, and indeed Jesse Marsch, has stuck with Ayling as first-choice for much of the campaign considering he is now 31 and clearly struggling for form, especially as Kristensen's numbers this season suggest that he is the far better option.

Therefore, in a game that could decide Leeds' fate this season, we think Gracia should unleash the Denmark international on Sunday afternoon.