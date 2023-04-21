Leeds United travel to Fulham in the Premier League's early kick-off on Saturday, with Javi Gracia's side looking to put their recent heavy home defeats behind them.

Victories against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest had seemingly put Leeds in control of their own destiny in the Premier League relegation battle, but thrashings at the hands of Crystal Palace and Liverpool have dragged the West Yorkshire outfit back into trouble.

And if Gracia wants to improve Leeds' defensive woes on Saturday, then he must consider dropping Junior Firpo for Max Wober after the Austrian recently returned to full training.

Should Wober start against Fulham?

Leeds were dealt a blow during the international break when Wober, who signed for the club from RB Salzburg in the January transfer window, picked up an injury with Austria.

As a result, his last appearance for the club came in the 4-2 win against Wolves, although he did return to the bench for the 6-1 defeat by Liverpool last time out, with Gracia suggesting in his pre-match press conference that he could be fit to start against Fulham tomorrow.

He said: "Max was available [against Liverpool] but only trained one, two days and I think now he is in a better condition to help the team.”

Since joining the club three months ago, the versatile defender has gone on to make 10 appearances in the Premier League, averaging a solid 6.77 rating from WhoScored for his performances, which sees him ranked as the joint-best performer in Leeds' squad.

Wober has certainly had a big impact at Elland Road, as he ranks second for interceptions, second for clearances and first for blocks per game in Gracia's side, which emphasises just how much he improves their defence.

The Spanish manager has been forced to select Junior Firpo in the Austrian's absence, and considering he has proven himself to be a defensive "liability" during his time in the Premier League, we think it makes sense to restore Wober to the starting side at left-back on Saturday afternoon.

Considering Leeds have shipped a remarkable 11 goals in their last two home games, Gracia must make big changes if he wants to avoid another heavy defeat against Marco Silva's European hopefuls - and Wober is surely a prime candidate to return to the side.

The versatile defender, who is valued at €22.2m (£19.6m) by Football Transfers, has certainly lived up to journalist Beren Cross' description of him as a "beast" in his time with Leeds, and his experience at the back could be the key to solving the Whites' defensive woes.