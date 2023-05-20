Leeds United find themselves in a precarious position with just two Premier League games left this season as their future in the top flight hangs in the balance.

The Whites head into the weekend one point inside the relegation zone ahead of their clash with West Ham United tomorrow, and Sam Allardyce will be hoping he can do everything in his power to avoid sending the club back into the Championship at the end of next week.

It has been a tumultuous season for Leeds supporters, with the former England manager becoming the third man to take charge at Elland Road following the sackings of Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia, with the board unable to find the recipe to replicate their more comfortable campaigns in the top flight.

As a result, all plans for the summer transfer window will likely be on hold until the West Yorkshire outfit seal their fate at around 6.30pm next weekend, but either way, Andrea Radrizzani will need to find ways to improve the squad and the performances on the pitch with the right recruitment strategy.

In fact, the Leeds owner could save millions in the summer by encouraging the promotion of young talent, with Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen thriving in the youth setup and already impressing Allardyce.

Who is Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen?

Last year, the young centre-back had his contract extended to 2025 after making impressive strides in his development and has since gone from strength to strength.

This week, Chilokoa-Mullen scored an incredible volley in a Premier League 2 play-off victory for the U21s against Nottingham Forest and was rewarded with a senior training call-up yesterday at Thorp Arch in the preparations for the crucial clash with West Ham.

Over his two Football League Trophy performances this season, the 18-year-old - hailed for his "really strong" partnership with Joe Littlewood by coach Mark Jackson - has been a huge defensive presence averaging 76 touches, 49.5 accurate passes, three interceptions, 3.5 tackles, 1.5 clearances and a whopping eight duels won per game.

The Scottish teenage sensation could even be the perfect player to develop into Liam Cooper's heir, which Leeds will eventually need as the club captain and experienced centre-back is now 31 years old and reaching the latter stages of his career.

With that being said, it is clear the future is bright for Chilokoa-Mullen if he continues to impress in the academy and senior training opportunities, and it will be interesting to see if the club push for his inclusion in the first team next season, especially if they suffer relegation to the second tier.