A £15,000 a week player is looking to seal a move away from Leeds United in the January transfer window, according to a new report. The Whites have had a testing time with injuries this season, but that hasn’t affected Daniel Farke’s side too much on the pitch, as they sit just three points behind leaders Sunderland before their game against Millwall on Wednesday night.

Leeds United news

The Yorkshire side have seen some important players ruled out with injuries already this season, one being midfielder Ethan Ampadu. The Welshman has been out injured for over a month now, as he suffered the knee injury in the 3-0 win over Coventry City back in September. He isn’t expected to be back yet, but Farke has confirmed that Ampadu is ahead of schedule and could be back sooner rather than later.

“He's working hard, already doing some running. It will be a while before he can join us in team training; he's even a bit ahead of schedule. I'm carefully optimistic he can return to team training a bit earlier. We will see.

“Normally, it would be realistic to be back in training in the middle of December and then available in the beginning of January. It would be nice if he can help us already a bit earlier and sooner because he's our captain and a versatile player. We would love to have him back, but we won't rush it. It was a serious injury. He's a bit ahead, but let's see how it develops.

Meanwhile, Leeds are being linked with a move for midfielder Lewis O’Brien, as the midfielder is currently on loan at LAFC but could return to Nottingham Forest in January. He is a player who Leeds have tried to sign before, and they could look to do so once again. But while the focus may be on arrivals, it seems one player is keen to leave Elland Road in the New Year.

Joe Gelhardt looking to leave Leeds in January

According to MOT Leeds News, Joe Gelhardt wants to seal a loan move away from Leeds United in January. The 22-year-old came through the academy at Wigan Athletic, and after impressing, Leeds decided to snap him up in 2020, but it is a move that has yet to work out.

Gelhardt, who earns £15,000 a week at Elland Road, has featured a lot for the Yorkshire side but has yet to get a run of regular minutes under the current manager, failing to start under Farke in the Championship this season. The forward has appeared just three times this season in all competitions, totalling 72 minutes of football.

Joe Gelhardt's Leeds stats Apps 57 Goals 3 Assists 5

This report states that Gelhardt has become frustrated with his lack of game time, and having joined Sunderland for six months in the 2022/23 campaign, it seems he wants another loan move in January.