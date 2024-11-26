A Leeds United player who earns £15,000-a-week is keen to leave the club in January, as several teams are interested in him, according to a new report.

The Whites returned to Championship action on Sunday, as they played out a thrilling 4-3 win over Swansea City, securing all three points in the final moments of the match.

Leeds transfer news

It has been a productive campaign for the Yorkshire side so far, as they sit at the top of the Championship table after 16 games played. Daniel Farke’s side have shown their quality throughout the season, and despite being in the position they are, they are keen to bolster their options when January arrives.

It was reported last week that Leeds are interested in signing Josh Brownhill from Burnley. The midfielder will enter the final six months of his contract at Turf Moor in the New Year, and Leeds are among the clubs interested in his services. However, this is a tricky deal to do, as it is unlikely he will swap one second-tier team for another, and there are also plenty of Premier League teams interested in winning his signature as well.

As well as Brownhill, Leeds are also keeping an eye on Daniel Svensson, who could replace Junior Firpo. Firpo is out of contract at the end of the season, and Farke may have his eye on Svensson, who could come in during January, as Firpo weighs up his future. But as well as looking at incomings, Leeds may have to brace themselves for interest in one of their current players.

Leeds’ Joe Gelhardt keen to leave in January; clubs want him

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post's reliable reporter Graham Smyth, Joe Gelhardt is keen to leave Leeds United in January as interest builds ahead of a possible loan switch. The 22-year-old has been at Elland Road since August 2020, but it has been a difficult time for the striker, as he’s hardly played any football after failing to get into Farke’s plans.

Gelhardt, who earns £15,000 a week at Leeds, came through the academy at Wigan Athletic, and even though he had only played 21 times for the Latics, Leeds decided to bring him to Elland Road during Wigan’s financial troubles. The forward would have been hoping it could kickstart his career and help him get to the next level, but that hasn’t quite been the case.

This report states that as many as 10 clubs are interested in signing Gelhardt on loan in January; some of those clubs are from the Championship, as well as teams from Scotland and even abroad. Gelhardt has hardly played any football this season, playing in just three games, two of which were substitute appearances in the league, which were a total of nine minutes, and the other was a start in the Carabao Cup, in which he played 63 minutes.

Joe Gelhardt's Leeds stats Apps 57 Goals 3 Assists 5

There were several clubs willing to take the striker on loan during the summer, but Leeds didn’t entertain the idea. Clubs such as Rangers, Portsmouth, Stoke City, Plymouth Argyle, and Preston were interested in the summer and remain interested ahead of January. It is being reported that Gelhardt is enthusiastic about the idea of going on loan, as he wants to play more football.